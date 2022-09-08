NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Saturday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas slate locks at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Noah Gragson ($11,000) — A statement was made last week. Allgaier’s position as the Xfinity Series favorite is tenuous at best. He is Justin Allgaier after all. Gragson has the highest driver rating in the last two races and three of the last five races.

2. Justin Allgaier ($10,800) — In the last nine traditional races (going back to Dover in the spring), Allgaier’s Dietrich Data score (my own statistical creation — formerly known as Real Rating — that comprehensively synthesizes a driver’s performance on a scale of 0.00 to 1.00) is a 0.96. Every race he’s either leading laps or running inside the top 3. He’s a must play in DFS NASCAR.

3. Ty Gibbs ($10,600) — It’s time for Gibbs to get back on track. This is a traditional intermediate track where he has plenty of experience. There are no excuses for Gibbs this week.

4. Josh Berry ($10,100) — Kansas is an intermediate track, so all of the JRM cars look good. We haven’t heard much from Berry in a while, but he won at a similar track in Las Vegas last season.

5. AJ Allmendinger ($10,300) — If Allmendinger is trimmed out and wins the pole, then he can score enough points in Stage 1 to be optimal. He’ll fade,, but he won’t drop too far down the grid.

6. Brandon Jones ($9,500) — It’s hard to believe that Brandon Jones has two wins. He actually has five career Xfinity wins. It’s even harder to believe that Jones has two wins at Kansas. Why can’t he make it three?

7. Sammy Smith ($8,900) — The ARCA KBM driver is back in the No. 18 JGR Toyota at Kansas. He’ll get ARCA reps before the Xfinity race. Smith has 10 top-5 finishes in 11 ARCA races this season. Seven of those finishes are podiums and three are wins.

8. Sheldon Creed ($8,600) — The 2020 Truck Series Champ took a huge step forward last week. Creed came up short at the end, but he proved to the field, the fans and himself, that he belonged. In the last two Truck races at Kansas, Creed led 61 and 41 laps.

9. Ross Chastain ($9,900) — Scott Borchetta is serious about the No. 48 Big Machine Chevy. Putting Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse and Ross Chastain in this car can’t be cheap. This team is here to win, and this car has won (Reddick at Texas).

10. Austin Hill ($9,700) — In five Truck Series races at Kansas with Hattori Racing, Hill’s worst finish is sixth and his average finish is third. He won a Truck Series race at Kansas in 2020.

11. Sam Mayer ($9,300) — At some point, JR Motorsports will uncuff Mayer. This might be the weekend where Mayer is allowed to push in Stage 1 and Stage 2. One of Mayer’s few good races in 2021 was at Kansas last fall. It wasn’t a completely good race, Mayer made a careless move that wrecked Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton out.

12. Daniel Hemric ($9,100) — Is Hemric’s career over again? How many times can this guy get dropped? He has two top-5 finishes this season. One was at a crazy race in Portland. The other was at Las Vegas back in February. His back is against the wall. DNFs or laps led could be on the horizon.

13. Riley Herbst ($8,200) — How does Herbst have a ride? Family money doesn’t hurt. Herbst isn’t wrecking much anymore, but he’s not doing anything else. He does have five top-10 finishes in the last six races, but never at any point was he in contention for a win.

14. C.J. McLaughlin ($5,200) — In his three 1.5 mile intermediate track races this season, McGlaughlin earned three top-25 finishes. He even finished 15th at the one-mile track in New Hampshire. The secondary Sieg car has speed this season.

15. Brett Moffitt ($7,100) — The former Cup Series Rookie of the Year and Truck Series Champ is back. Moffitt found a sponsor and will be in the Bobby Dotter car replacing Joe Graf at Kansas. This car may not be as fast as his previous Our Motorsports car, but a top-15 finish is within reason.

