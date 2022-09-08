Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Bills vs. Rams on TNF

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s Bills-Rams Showdown contest.

Julian Edlow:

I’m going to James Cook, second-round rookie running back from Georgia.

You look at the depth chart, Devin Singletary should be the guy running the ball, the featured running back. But Zack Moss is the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. Cook is more affordable — slightly, but more affordable than Zack Moss in this game. Cook is going to be in the hurry up, he’s going to be the third-down pass-catching back, which you get that full-point PPR on DraftKings.

So, I think with the way that Cook could factor into this game, he has a much higher ceiling than a guy like Zack Moss, so I don’t think that’s priced correctly.

Steve Buchanan:

I like Ben Skowronek here for the Rams tonight. As we mentioned, Van Jefferson has been ruled out of this game, so that’s going to open up some value for some of these other receivers on the depth chart. You’ve got him, you’ve got Tutu Atwell you can also look at as a value play tonight.

Just talking about Skowronek, (he) averaged 12 yards per reception in the limited amount of action that he had last year. Somebody that can go deep downfield. Obviously, there’s a number of guys on this team that can do that, but getting that type of production, potentially, under $2K really is a nice value you can play in this game.

Julian’s Pick: James Cook ($2,800)

Steve’s Pick: Ben Skowronek ($1,800)

