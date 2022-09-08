Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Bills vs. Rams on TNF

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain Play for Thursday’s Bills-Rams Showdown contest.

Watch the entire football segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $3M Thursday Kickoff Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (BUF vs LAR)

Introducing: Early Win for the NFL Season!



On opening night, all you need is a 7 point lead for your moneyline bet to cash



Opt-in: https://t.co/MAFX4FRz3L pic.twitter.com/kHuRXqc9nf — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 29, 2022

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

I’m going with Allen Robinson as my Captain. I think (he) gives you a much more balance lineup tonight because you can really afford some other guys. There’s so many other guys that you want to be paying up for in this matchup, and I think Robinson at $9,300 is the way to go here.

You got to remember that Tre’Davious White is going to be out of this game and out for a number of games moving forward, that’s going to force the Bills to go with a few rookie cornerbacks. And Allen Robinson finally has a quarterback that can throw to him. Good things are going to happen when Allen Robinson has a good quarterback. Should get some red-zone looks, as well. Help take the heat of Cooper Kupp a little bit here. A captain here, gives you just over $8,100 (per player) for the rest of your lineup, that’s going to be really good, too.

Steve’s Pick: Allen Robinson II ($9,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $3M Thursday Kickoff Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (BUF vs LAR)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.