Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 1

$5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Let’s talk DFS guys—of course, there’s a Milly Maker contest, $5 to enter, over $5 million in prizes. Which player in DFS is going over 25 fantasy points to help the team win the million bucks and a seat at the Tournament of Champions Semifinal?

Pearce Dietrich:

I’ll give you a guy that’s going to go over it, but I don’t know if he will necessarily be in the winning lineup—Lamar Jackson is probably the safest bet to go over 25 fantasy points. He’s playing the Jets, the Jets had a terrible pass defense last season, terrible rush defense last season. They haven’t improved very much. We know that the Ravens have limited options at running back. They have limited options at wide receiver. They’re pretty much going to rely a lot on Lamar Jackson, and we’ve got a big contract narrative...he’s going to go out there and try to put up massive numbers like we saw in 2020. I think he’s pretty safe.

And in that same vein, you’ve got Jalen Hurts as well and a very similar spot facing a Detroit team that is not good against the run, not good against receivers. Both of Philadelphia’s receivers could have massive games—they are actually in play for 25 fantasy points. I think Philadelphia is going to be a really popular option on Sunday.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’ll go A.J. Brown. It’s just a complete skill mismatch. The Detroit Lions on the outside, they just don’t have the horses. Jeff Okudah was terrible, he allowed a 121.8 passer rating against them last season, and now he’s going up against A.J. Brown, a guy who has been taking on No. 1 CBs since he went into this league with Ryan Tannehill as his quarterback and producing. This is just an absolute mismatch, Philly against Detroit in Week 1. I think A.J. Brown is going to go over 25 DK fantasy points.

And then on the running back side, let’s give a little bit of a shoutout to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne. We saw what Cam Akers did coming off the Achilles. I’m not really worried about James Robinson. I think Etienne is going to be extremely involved in Week 1, he’s $5600. Ain’t nobody playing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense, so Travis Etienne is a player I think can be very involved as a receiver and could push for that 25-point mark as well.

Pearce’s Picks: Lamar Jackson ($7,300), Jalen Hurts ($6,800)

Geoff’s Picks: A.J. Brown ($6,400), Travis Etienne ($5,600)

