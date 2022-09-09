Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS RB Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite running back play on DraftKings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watch the entire football segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

A guy that I like a lot but still isn’t the most expensive (running back) is Najee Harris at $6.4K going up against the Bengals. Still one of the more expensive runnings backs (in Week 1).

My big thing here is who he’s lining up alongside: Mitch Trubisky. As much as (Mike) Tomlin will go and say all these things about how he was a winning quarterback and did well with the Bears ... I’m not high on him, like everybody else. He’s going to need to lean his guys (to make plays), and Najee Harris is one of them. ... He’s going to factor in (regardless of the game flow) because of his pass-catching ability.

Nick’s Picks: Najee Harris ($6,400)

