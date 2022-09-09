Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS WR Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite wide receiver play on DraftKings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watch the entire football segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

Earlier in the week, I talked about how Ja’Marr Chase might end up being the DFS MVP for the season. ... But, Tee Higgins at $6.1K going up against the Steelers — I do like him a lot because everyone is expecting it to be the Ja’Marr Chase show beside Joe Burrow. I do expect (Chase) to do well, but it’s going to be easier for Higgins from the jump because Ja’Marr Chase is established (unlike the start of 2021). Everbody knows who he is, everybody knows how good he is. That’s going to free (Higgins) up big time.

My only concern about this game is it possibly turning into a blowout. But, given what happened to the Bengals in the final game last year, I don’t think they’re going to take their foot off the gas against a division rival.

Nick’s Picks: Tee Higgins ($6,100)

