Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS TE Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite tight end plays on DraftKings for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

There are a lot of options to like in that Kansas City game, and Travis Kelce is one of them. If you’re looking to save a little bit (at tight end), I do like Pat Freiermuth.

The big thing on the Steelers’ side of the ball, again, is (Mitch) Trubisky is going to have to lean on those guys that are going to be able to be a bit of a pacifier for him. Of course, Diontae Johnson is the first guy you think he’s looking to, and Chase Claypool could be a guy he’s leaning on, as well. But I would expect the Bengals are going to try to take Diontae Johnson away from Trubsiky.

(Johnson is) dealing with that shoulder issue still, no matter how much he says he’s fine. Then he had cramps pop up this week. So, I think Freiermuth is the guy who (Trubisky) is going to end up leaning on. ... I don’t think he’s going to lean on him as much as (Najee) Harris, but of course we’re getting a lot more savings here.

So, Kelce yes, that makes a ton of sense if you’re going to pay up at tight end. But you want to save a little bit, going down to Freiermuth at $4.2K is the way to go.

Nick’s Picks: Pat Freiermuth ($4,200), Travis Kelce ($6,600)

