Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 1

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light, and you might be hungover. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL or feeling better, we can get ahead by digging into the three-game evening slate that starts at 8 p.m. ET. We’ve got plenty of time to get our minds right.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, $9,900 — So far this season, Morant has not consistently churned out monster games. This does not mean he has not played well. He’s been great, just not a top-5 player. He’s scored over 49 DKFP in five of the last six games. At his price on a short slate, it’s hard to pass on such a safe play. He’s averaging 1.5 FPPM and plays around 35 minutes per game. On Sunday night, those numbers should increase in an up-tempo game with the Kings.

Value

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, $4,500 — If you’re a weekend regular at DK Nation, then you are one of the few aware of a secret trend. The super secret, super sharp trick is KCP at home. The Nuggets have a distinct home-court advantage playing at altitude, and KCP — not the greatest player ever — will take any advantage he can get. In his last eight home games, he’s averaging 27.5 DKFP for a 6.4x return.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, $5,300 — The matchup isn’t great but the pace is undeniable. The Kings play at the sixth-fastest pace and the Grizzlies are the seventh-fastest. Huerter is a shooter. An up-tempo game means more shots. More could fall or with more volume, Huerter doesn’t have to be lights out. He was lights out on Friday. He hit 6-of-10 3-point attempts and finished with 30 points (40 DKFP).

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards, $12,100 — He’s too expensive! Paying up doesn’t work this season! That’s not wrong, but it’s been wrong in Antetokounmpo’s last two games. He scored 81 DKFP on Friday and 84 DKFP on Wednesday. With Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton out of the lineup for those games, Antetokounmpo played 38 and 42 minutes (his season average is 33.5 MPG). On a three-game slate, it is impossible to fade 40 minutes from the player that leads the NBA with 1.8 FPPM.

Value

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, $3,300 — With a back-to-back and Konchar’s sudden surge, DraftKings has not been able to increase Konchar’s salary. He played 24 and 23 minutes off the bench in the last two games. Those weren’t special performances, but Konchar scored 23.75 and 21.75 DKFP by doing a little bit of everything. He can definitely score in the mid-twenties by scoring peripheral stats in an up-and-down game.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, $3,400 — No Jrue. No Khris. No habla Ingles? With Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton out, Ingles played over 20 minutes for the first time since returning from an injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. In the 25 minutes off the bench, Ingles had a 19.4% usage rate and that translated into 36.75 DKFP. Another 4-for-7 3-point performance is a tall order but doable.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics, $11,500 — This is a small slate, but there are some absolute bangers on it. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in FPPM, but Jokic is second with 1.7 FPPM. In the last 10 games, Jokic has fantasy scores of 80.5, 82, 95.75 and 88.25 DKFP. His lowest score over that stretch is 51.25 DKFP. Jamal Murray ($7,200) is questionable. Denver is going to need a lot from Jokic on Sunday night if they want to win.

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, $5,200 — The Kiwi best known as Aquaman is a great real life big man and a solid fantasy producer. In the right situation, he can be more than a high-floor center. Over the last 14 games, Adams is averaging 29.9 DKFP for a 5.5x return. He’s averaging 1.0 FPPM this season, but the problem is that he doesn’t always get enough minutes. That could change on Sunday. Santi Aldama ($3,400) left Thursday's game early, and Adams — typically a 26-MPG player — ended up playing 32 minutes and scoring 42.25 DKFP. The Kings will bring up-tempo basketball and Domantas Sabonis ($10,300) to Memphis on Sunday. Adams is going to need to be on the court plenty in this matchup.

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings, $4,500 — Let every one else chase Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,400). Someone was going to pick up Aldama’s minutes on Saturday. Jackson got some and Clarke got some. Jackson scored 44 DKFP behind a 7-of-13 night from the field along with six blocks and three steals. Jackson is good defensively but Saturday night’s showing will be hard to replicate. Clarke wasn’t as productive, but 22.25 DKFP in 19 minutes is solid at his price. This is a back-to-back, so Clarke could get more minutes on Sunday. Clarke is a 1.1-FPPM producer. If he can get 25 minutes in an up-tempo game, he will return value.

