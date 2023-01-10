Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Mavericks Showdown on January 10

There will be seven games played across the NBA on Tuesday, one of which will be a battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider while building your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (DAL vs LAC)

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,800 CP): Doncic (ankle) is officially listed as questionable after sitting out Sunday vs. the Thunder. That was the second game of a back-to-back set for the Mavericks, so that may have been more of a rest situation for Doncic than anything else. If he’s playing, he’s the top option for this important position with his averages of 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Christian Wood ($14,700 CP): For some odd reason, the Mavericks were determined to bring Wood off the bench at the beginning of the season. However, injuries have forced them to not only make him a starter, but play him a lot of minutes. He has taken the opportunity and run with it, averaging 20.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.5 3-points per game over the last 12. He logged 32 minutes per game during that span, compared to his season average of 28 minutes per game.

UTIL Plays

Kawhi Leonard ($10,400): The Clippers suffered a disappointing loss vs. the Hawks at home on Sunday, but there was at least something to be encouraged about. Leonard logged 38 minutes, which was the most that he has played in a game this season. He only shot 9-for-23 from the field, but he still scored 48.8 DKFP. That means he has now scored at least 42.5 DKFP in three of his last four games. If he continues to play that many minutes, he will carry a high floor in DFS.

Terance Mann ($4,400): The Clippers will be missing two guards for this game, with Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) both out. That could mean another start for Mann, who has been a member of the starting unit for three of the last four games. He scored 34 DKFP over 35 minutes vs. the Hawks, making him a potential value play at such a cheap salary.

Jaden Hardy ($3,200): For those who want to load up on the top-tier options for this game, taking a chance on Hardy could be a way to balance out your budget while also getting some upside. The Mavericks have depth issues right now with Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Josh Green (elbow) all out. They have started to give more opportunities to Hardy, who has played at least 15 minutes in three straight games. That helped him score at least 20.8 DKFP two times.

Fades

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($7,200): It has been a rough season for Hardaway, who is only shooting 38.4% from the field. He is averaging just 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, so if he’s not scoring, he’s not providing much value in DFS. For a scoring-dependent player, a Clippers team that has the sixth-best defensive rating in the league is not a good matchup.

THE OUTCOME

Not having George available is a big loss for the Clippers. They are 4-8 in the games that he has missed. They have lost six straight games overall, and all of the players going in and out of their lineup with injuries have resulted in them struggling to build any continuity. Working under the assumption that Doncic plays, expect the Mavericks to earn a close victory.

Final Score: Mavericks 110, Clippers 107

