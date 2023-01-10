Can TCU recover after National Title Game beatdown?

On the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Greg Cote talked about Monday’s 65-7 National Title Game beatdown and said TCU will “never live down a loss like that” to Georgia.

Dan joined in, saying “at one point I started counting TCU defenders on the field” while Billy Gil called it “the most embarassing bowl game that ever happened” and that “college football was set back” while noting that the field expanding is a horrible idea.

The Duke, @billygil and @gregcote’s proposal to fix the college football…Alabama vs Georgia every year.



https://t.co/eMHljEBqC0 pic.twitter.com/rsYtHQTTrn — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 10, 2023

The crew also marveled at David Pollack, sitting next to Nick Saban, saying on the broadcast that “Georgia has taken over the sport.” Dan also said he thinks the top of the SEC will only get stronger than the rest of college football with the money continuing to grow.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Greg Cote Tuesday

Greg Cote doesn’t understand why the Dolphins are such big underdogs vs. the Bills. Should the Marlins be spending more on payroll?

The Big Suey: J.J. Watt Moves In

Imagine J.J. Watt is moving next door to you and turns out to be a bad neighbor. What do you do?

Hour 1: Top 5 Seat Warmers

We’re talking Georgia/TCU with Spencer Hall, Chris Cote says he prefers sitting in seats that have been warmed by other people sitting in them and Ron Magill joins us.

Hour 2: Roy’s Anniversary

Greg Cote bought his wife Seinfeld tickets in the second to last row. What’s the deal with wallets? Stugotz thinks he should be on College GameDay. Roy forgot his anniversary and the crew tries to bail him out.

Postgame Show: Stat Of the Day

Mike Schur joins the show to give us his Stat of the Day and is quickly derailed by his hate for the Miami Heat.

