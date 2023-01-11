2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Sony Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Sony Open Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 Sony Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Sony Open — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2023 Sony Open DraftKings: Course Details

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained

Eagles Gained

Good Drives Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Sony Open DraftKings: Course

Course: Waialae CC

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,044

Greens: Bermuda

2023 Sony Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 12

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Sony Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Tom Kim $10,500

Hideki Matsuyama $10,100

High-End Value

Billy Horschel $9,500

Mav McNealy $9,100

Second-Level Values

KH Lee $8,700

Mid-Level Values

JT Poston $7,700

Mac Hughes $7,500

Adam Svensson $7,500

Ben Griffin $7,300

Scrub Values

Ryan Armour $6,900

David Lingmerth $6,700

