2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Sony Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Sony Open Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 Sony Open — Picks & Preview
2023 Sony Open — DraftKings Picks
2023 Sony Open DraftKings: Course Details
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 4s Gained
Eagles Gained
Good Drives Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Sony Open DraftKings: Course
Course: Waialae CC
Par: 70
Yardage: 7,044
Greens: Bermuda
2023 Sony Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 12
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Sony Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Tom Kim $10,500
Hideki Matsuyama $10,100
High-End Value
Billy Horschel $9,500
Mav McNealy $9,100
Second-Level Values
KH Lee $8,700
Mid-Level Values
JT Poston $7,700
Mac Hughes $7,500
Adam Svensson $7,500
Ben Griffin $7,300
Scrub Values
Ryan Armour $6,900
David Lingmerth $6,700
