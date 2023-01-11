Should Tua Tagovailoa play in the NFL playoffs?

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and weighed in on the debate surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s immediate and long-term future in the NFL.

For Hawkins, “Is the upside worth the downside?” is the question he is asking with regard to Tua’s postseason availability.

“If he gets another concussion, the conversation won’t be, ‘Did he come back too fast?’ It’s ‘You should never play football again.’ That’s not worth it.”

Hawkins also noted that “a playoff win would be huge for his career,” which could be why he came back as quickly as he did after his previous concussions. However, from his own experience dealing with multiple concussions during his playing career, it’s a difficult conversation that has to be had no matter how much it may stink for Tua, his teammates, coaches and Dolphins fans.

The crew also discussed what role Tua’s next contract will/should play in any decision on whether to return this season and whether it would be better for him to just let himself heal.

Local Hour: Billy’s Breaking News On Prince Harry

The FAA had issues with flights this morning, and Mayor Pete is on it ... and so is Jess. The crew discusses flight tracking, college football coaches on Twitter, those who failed in the NFL, and the myth-building around coaches after championships. Then, Dewayne Dedmon and the rogue Theragun, The Dorture Chamber, Tua and Mike Glennon’s neck, and Mike and Jess waiting for a Le Batard Show book club before Billy drops a Dukie Bomb regarding Harry & Meghan. Do we care about the Royal Drama?

The Big Suey: Dr. Andy Hawkins

Andrew Hawkins is here in Miami with the crew for the rest of the show! He touches on a number of NFL topics headed into the postseason including Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, the toughest season of Tom Brady’s life, and Sean McVay. Then, Tony and Billy are potentially taking a trip to Jacksonville, the latest on Vince McMahon and WWE as a vice, and athletes taking advantage of their window to make money.

Hour 1: What Kind Of Dog Are YOU?

We hear from Hawk on getting hit by monsters and trolling Joe Thomas before Tony shows us the true dog in him. Then, going back to the Dedmon-Theragun saga as Hawk shares the most unprofessional things he’s witnessed in sports. Plus, is there still a chance for Roy to be a romantic for his anniversary? And Mike Schur’s Top 5 3rd basemen whose names make you smile.

Hour 2: Top 38 TV Theme Songs Of All-Time

As Andrew Hawkins sticks around, he tells us some stories from his own experiences with concussions as we determine what responsibility the Dolphins have to protect Tua. Then, a fight breaks out over the True Detective theme song which leads us to the Top 38 TV Themes of all-time. Plus, Carlos Correa signing with the Twins: what’s up with that?

Postgame Show: Chase Daniel As A Unit Of Measure

Witty provides us with his “Top 5 Athletes With Surprising Career Earnings in the NFL or NBA” and struggles with running the board on show sounders while he does it.

