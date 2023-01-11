Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Wildcard Round

Here are my two favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

The likely absence of both Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa has this slate extremely thin at the quarterback position. Skylar Thompson is clearly not an NFL starter, and finds himself in an impossible spot this week as the Dolphins are 13.5-point road underdogs to the Bills. Josh Allen is theoretically in a great spot at home, but there’s a chance Buffalo builds a big lead and will not need his services late in the game.

2. Kirk Cousins ($5,900) / Justin Jefferson ($8,600), Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Cousins was absolutely torching the Bears last week before getting pulled at halftime. He had completed 17-of-20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown before Kevin O’Connell called off the dogs. Prior to the embarrassment at Lambeau Field two weeks ago, Cousins had been on fire, posting three consecutive games with 24 or more DKFP, including a 37.4-point outing against the Colts.

As for the matchup at hand, these two teams just played each other in Week 16, where the Vikings eked out a win on a game winning field goal. Cousins and Jefferson both played great in that game, however, with the latter going for 12/133/1 on 16 targets. As a matter of fact, that aforementioned three-game stretch where Cousins went nuclear, Jefferson did as well, hitting the 33-DKFP threshold in all three.

The Giants are not the cleanest matchup, but Minnesota is at home in the dome and has a 25.5-point implied team total. Cousins and Jefferson are also much cheaper than they’ve been in recent weeks as well. On a three-game slate this stack is not going to sneak up on anyone, so feel free to double Cousins with either K.J. Osborn ($4,600), Adam Thielen ($4,500) or T.J. Hockenson ($5,100). It’s unlikely Cousins can hit his true ceiling without bringing at least two pass catches along for the ride, considering he offers zero rushing upside.

Overall, I like the Vikings offense to put up points in this spot, and Cousins to J Jettas is the best way to get your exposure.

1. Joe Burrow ($6,900) / Ja’Marr Chase ($8,100), Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

This will be the third time these two teams meet this season and the second time in as many weeks. Last week almost felt like a preseason game, as both offenses really struggled to get anything going. They likely took a vanilla approach on purpose, however, in order to not reveal too much considering they’d be playing each other just one week later the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, it appears Lamar Jackson will still not be ready to suit up as he continues to deal with his knee injury, meaning we likely get another week of Tyler Huntley. The good news, though, is that the Bengals do not need to be pushed in order to keep throwing the ball, considering they ranked second in the NFL in pass rate over expectation this season.

The Ravens have a strong defense, but are a pretty big pass funnel, sitting third in rush defense DVOA compared to 12th against the pass. They’ve also allowed 12th most DKFP to opposing wide receievers as well.

Chase was getting force-fed last week, drawing 13 targets on 42 Joe Burrow dropbacks, which marked the fourth straight game where the LSU product has seen 12 or more targets. A lot of people will try and double stack Burrow with both Chase and Tee Higgins, which of course is fine, but I like using Tyler Boyd ($4,000) instead of Higgins, if doing that. You save $2,200 from Higgins to Boyd and get more unique in the process, which is going to be important on a three-game slate.

The skinny stack works best here, as usually when Chase goes off, Burrow does as well. No need to overthink this spot.

