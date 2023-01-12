Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Mavericks Showdown on January 12

The Dallas Mavericks continue their five-game road trip Thursday with a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. This will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($20,400 CP): Doncic sat out the first game of the Mavericks’ road trip, but returned Tuesday vs. the Clippers. The Mavericks didn’t win, but Doncic again dominated with 43 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The last time he faced the Lakers, he produced 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He’s an ideal option for this important position.

LeBron James ($17,700 CP): For those who want to fade Doncic, James is the next-best option for the Captain’s pick. Like Doncic, he can stuff the stat sheet in multiple areas. Over his last 13 games, he is averaging 33.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 3-pointers. With Anthony Davis (foot) still out, James will have to play a leading role if the Lakers are going to emerge with a victory.

UTIL Plays

Christian Wood ($9,200): Outside of Thomas Bryant, the Lakers don’t have much size up front. They couldn’t slow Wood down when these two teams played on Christmas, resulting in him scoring 62.5 DKFP. The Mavericks need Wood to play a lot with the injuries to Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), so he should have plenty of opportunities to cause problems for the Lakers again.

Thomas Bryant ($7,800): Bryant has made a case to remain in an expanded role, even when Davis returns from injury. Over the last 13 games as a starter, he has averaged 16.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor. His lack of assists and defensive stats make him someone to avoid for the Captain’s spot, but he is still worth considering at a utility position.

Kendrick Nunn ($3,800): Davis isn’t the only member of the Lakers who will be out for this game. They will also be limited at guard with Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee) out. To complicate matters, Patrick Beverley ($5,200, illness) is listed as questionable. If Beverley is unable to take the floor, Nunn could be looking at a lot of minutes off the bench. Even if he does play, there should be enough minutes available with Reaves and Walker out for Nunn to be worth pursuing in tournament play. Over the last three games, he scored at least 23.8 DKFP twice.

Fades

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,800): Hardaway only finished with 22 DKFP vs. the Clippers on Tuesday, despite scoring 16 points. As has been the problem with him, he provided very little production outside of the scoring column. With his averages of 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the season, he will have to score a lot to be able to provide value at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

When these two teams played on Christmas, the Mavericks won by nine points. That game was played in Dallas, where the Mavericks are 16-6 this season. However, they are only 7-13 on the road. Of their seven road wins, three of them have come against bad, rebuilding teams in the Rockets and Spurs. Look for the Lakers to defend their home court and avenge their Christmas loss.

Final Score: Lakers 119, Mavericks 114

