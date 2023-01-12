Is increased scoring this season a good sign or a bad sign for the NBA?

Basketball Illuminati podcast host Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to discuss the rising number of players with 50+ scoring outbursts in the NBA and he wanted to accentuate the positive.

Haberstroh lamented the national media turning this into a negative rather than focusing on the amazing individual offensive talent in today’s game. He said the scoring boom is a result of legitimately amazing basketball innovations rather than a case of “guys just don’t play defense anymore.”

Dan chimed in, agreeing that offense has gotten much better while also noting that if the money is in shooting and scoring it makes sense that individual offensive talent would get better.

Haberstroh also pointed out that the entire NBA is now playing the “seven seconds or less” basketball pioneered by Mike D’Antoni with the Phoenix Suns in the 2000s.

Some other theories thrown out for huge individual scoring nights included the addition of the take-foul rule and the fact that the NBA is on pace to have its most OT games in league history with 90 already in the books.

Mike Schur also joined the show to open some vintage baseball cards!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Do You Have To Be Liked To Be Likable?

It’s the David Samson local hour here on the Dan Le Batard Show. After rehashing some of David’s old moves with the Marlins and getting his opinion on the emotions of the Panthers Huberdeau-Tkachuk trade, Mike and Witty ask David Marlins questions sent to them through text by Dan. They discuss gate revenue, payroll, what the Marlins *should* have sold for, and more. Then, Apple TV’s MLS deal, Dana White, Vince McMahon, and the end of FTX Arena.

The Big Suey: Survive Together Or Die Alone

The Big Suey begins in the logical place: Gerard Butler’s greatest movies and Mel Gibson’s sequel to Passion of the Christ. Then, now that Dana White has now spoken to the media, we discuss his audience continuing to defend him at every turn, the greatest consequences he will actually face, how much Stephen A. Smith and ESPN’s dialogue around domestic violence matters, and if it’s possible that Dana White is the only person who could be the commissioner of UFC.

Hour 1: Vince Wilfork

After Dan starts our conversation with Vince Wilfork in the most awkward way possible, Vince shares some earnest stories with us of growing as a person post-NFL career as he reinvented himself as a man. He chats about losing weight and regaining strength, searching for perspective, players who were toughest to face as a DT, the Patriot Way, the type of neighbor he’d be, and the best TV on the Food Network. Then, after spending an appropriate amount of time making fun of Dan, we discuss Tua failing to clear the concussion protocol ahead of the Dolphins playoff game: What would Chris Cote have done if Mike McDaniel sat Tua even if he was cleared?

Hour 2: Unsealing 90s Baseball Cards

Mike Schur joins us to share the joys of opening a new pack of baseball cards before accidentally stumbling into a new job at Meadowlark Media. Tom Haberstroh is here to discuss the 50-point game as the new no-hitter, how Mike D’Antoni changed the league forever, and how the franchise player in the NBA is tasked with more responsibility on the court than ever before. Dave Meltzer joins the show to continue our conversations and share his insight into the latest storylines and controversies surrounding both WWE and UFC.

Postgame Show: Tone-y Calatayud

Dan and a definitely-not-defensive Tony discuss the show’s upcoming trip to Jacksonville and a group text with Tony Khan. It’s two Tony’s cuttin’ it up... Then, Thursday Thunder is back again!

