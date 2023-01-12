Fantasy Football Sunday Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for the Wild Card Round

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Sunday Millionaire plays for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Sun)

Sunday Stack

Julian’s Picks: QB Josh Allen ($7,900) and WR Stefon Diggs ($7,700) or WR Gabe Davis ($4,900)

Steve’s Picks: QB Kirk Cousins ($5,900) and WR Adam Thielen ($4,500), QB Daniel Jones ($5,600) and TE Daniel Bellinger ($3,000)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Top QB Play

Steve’s Pick: Daniel Jones ($5,600)

Julian’s Picks: Daniel Jones ($5,600), Josh Allen ($7,900)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Sun)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.