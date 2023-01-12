Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for the Wild Card Round

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football plays for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $400K Screen Pass [$100K to 1st] (Sat-Mon)

QB

Geoff’s Pick: Justin Herbert ($6,600)

Pearce’s Pick: Daniel Jones ($5,600)

Watch the segments below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

RB

Geoff’s Pick: Travis Etienne ($6,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Saquon Barkley ($7,900)

VIDEO:

WR

Geoff’s Picks: Deebo Samuel ($5,700)

Pearce’s Pick: Richie James Jr. ($3,900)

VIDEO:

TE

Geoff’s Pick: Dalton Schultz ($4,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Dawson Knox ($4,000)

VIDEO:

DST

Geoff’s Picks: Giants DST ($3,000)

Pearce’s Pick: Cowboys DST ($3,400)

VIDEO:

