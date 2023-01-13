Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 13

Nine. It’s time to shine on this Friday slate. Make sure not to roster those players who will be riding the pine while wearing jeans from Calvin Klein. I hope y’all have been enjoying my rhymes. I pray that they have helped in increasing the numbers to the right of the dollar sign. Let’s get down to business, turn on those computers and get online. In order to prognosticate stat lines to induce a state of euphoria that is genuine.

ATL, IND, MIN, and UTA are playing the first leg of a back-to-back set. OKC is the only team that played last night.

Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Deandre Ayton and Kristaps Porzingis are the important questionable players. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there are six games with a total of 230 — NOP/DET (234), ATL/IND (238.5), GS/SA (243.5), OKC/CHI (234.5), ORL/UTA (233.5) and HOU/SAC (238). The largest spreads are SAC -9 over HOU and GS -8.5 over SA. The tightest spreads are ATL -2 over IND and LAC -2 over DEN. WAS, DET, IND and SA are all home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs ($10,400) – Curry returned to action from a shoulder injury on Tuesday, after missing 11 games. He put up 33.8 DKFP while shooting 8-of-22 from the field. I have a not-so-sneaky suspicion that he will bounce back in a big way, as the Spurs are dead-last in defensive rating and have boosted the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 19.47% above league average. They also increase the 3-point prowess by 57.87% above league average. Uh, yeah. There is blowout risk, but Curry will have likely been a big part of that if it manifests that way.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls ($10,200) – Shai is incredible. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks and one trey while shooting 50% from the field and 91% from the line. He is garnering a usage rate of 32.8%. Dayum. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in 11 of the last 12 games, with six of those over 50 and a high of 73.5. Now he gets a matchup against a Bulls team that is 18th in defensive rating and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 7.06% above league average. This is the second leg of a back-to-back, so make sure he’s in.

Other Options - CJ McCollum ($9,400), Zach LaVine ($9,200), De’Aaron Fox ($9,000), Jalen Brunson ($8,400), Buddy Hield ($6,500)

Value

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($4,100) – With Tyrese Haliburton out for a few weeks, McConnell will likely be the replacement in the starting lineup. While he hasn’t started a game this season, McConnell started eight games last year. In those contests, he put up 22.5, 18.75, 38.25, 37.25, 32.25, 20, 28.25 and 32.75 DKFP. That ain’t bad, yo.

Other Options - Killian Hayes ($5,900), Jaden Ivey ($5,400), Duane Washington Jr. ($5,000), Andrew Nembhard ($4,300), Damion Lee ($4,200)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Washington Wizards ($10,300) – Randle has been a B. E. A. S. T. over the last 11 games. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in all but one with four over 60. Now he may face a Wizards team that could be without both Kristaps Porzingis ($10,000) and Daniel Gafford ($5,200).

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic ($9,800) – What a difference a new team and coaching staff make. After being utilized as a spot-up shooter in Cleveland and Chicago, the Jazz have unlocked Markkanen by getting the ball to him more on the move. He’s averaging 24.5 points, 2.9 treys and 8.5 rebounds. Now he gets to face a Magic team that has to travel to Utah and has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by 16.87% above the league average. Markkanen has gone for at least 50 DKFP in six of the last 11 games.

Other Options - Paolo Banchero ($8,300), RJ Barrett ($7,300), Mikal Bridges ($6,600)

Value

Robert Covington, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets ($3,300) – Covington was once one of the preeminent 3-and-D players who was an asset for both fantasy and real life due to his versatility. He was out of the rotation for much of this season, though, but over the last three games he’s played, Covington has received 23, 25 and 31 minutes. He put up at least 20 DKFP in all three of those contests. Is the ceiling high? Niet, but he has utility if you need the salary savings.

Other Options - Naji Marshall ($5,800), Deni Avdija ($5,100), Lugentz Dort ($4,900), Benedict Mathurin ($4,800), Torrey Craig ($4,600), Eric Gordon ($3,900)

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets ($11,000) – If only Sabonis would contribute more in the defensive stats. If only I were a little bit taller. If only I were a baller. You know what, though? Even without the defensive stats, Sabonis is a freaking fantasy force, averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in 11 of the last 13 games with a high of 71.3. Now he faces a Rockets team that is 28th in defensive rating and has boosted the FPPM to centers by 4.32% above league average.

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings ($6,900) – Battle of the centers! Neither he or Sabonis is a defensive maven so both could get busy. The Kings have boosted the FPPM to centers by 7.76% above league average. Sengun is coming off a triple-double and has gone for 43, 30.5, 46, and 31 DKFP. It’s always a question of how many minutes he will play, but he’s received 28, 35 and 32 over the last three games.

Other Options - Jonas Valanciunas ($6,500), Jakob Poeltl ($6,300)

Value

Nerlens Noel, Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans ($3,800) – Jalen Duren is out while Isaiah Stewart ($5,300) is questionable. Noel has started the last two games and put up 20.8 and 24.8 DKFP in 21 minutes each game. He should get a similar workload today as well, regardless if Stewart plays or not. There is the path to more minutes since a defensive presence will be needed to try and neutralize Jonas Valanciunas ($6,500). Noel is light but he may be the best option.

Other Options - Ivica Zubac ($5,100), Walker Kessler ($5,000), Dario Saric ($4,400), Taj Gibson ($3,500)

