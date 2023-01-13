Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for the Wild Card Round

Throughout the week, DraftKings contributors join The Sweat to give their favorite picks for upcoming events. Below is a collection of top DraftKings plays from The Sweat for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

On Tuesday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Wild Card Weekend.

Pearce’s Picks:

QB: Daniel Jones ($5,600)

RB: Saquon Barkley ($7,900)

WR: Richie James Jr. ($3,900)

TE: Dawson Knox ($4,000)

DST: Cowboys DST ($3,400)

Geoff’s Picks:

QB: Justin Herbert ($6,600)

RB: Travis Etienne ($6,300)

WR: Deebo Samuel ($5,700)

TE: Dalton Schultz ($4,300)

DST: Giants DST ($3,000)

On Thursday, DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

Julian’s Picks:

Saturday Value play: Elijah Mitchell ($4,700)

Saturday Top Play: Keenan Allen ($7,000)

Sunday Stack: QB Josh Allen ($7,900) and WR Stefon Diggs ($7,700) or WR Gabe Davis ($4,900)

Sunday Top QB Play: Daniel Jones ($5,600) or Josh Allen ($7,900)

Steve’s Picks:

Saturday Value play: Colby Parkinson ($2,500)

Saturday Top Play: Christian McCaffrey ($8,500)

Sunday Stack: QB Kirk Cousins ($5,900) and WR Adam Thielen ($4,500), QB Daniel Jones ($5,600) and TE Daniel Bellinger ($3,000)

Sunday Top QB Play: Daniel Jones ($5,600)

On Thursday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to discuss picks on DraftKings Sportsbook.

