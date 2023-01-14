Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 14

Saturday Night NBA DFS features the perfect slate size. It’s not too big or too small, and with a couple of screens we can watch them all. Let’s dig into some research and make some picks. Kick back and enjoy the six-game main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, $12,800 — It’s not advisable to avoid Luka Doncic on a smaller slate. Saturdays have become the designated rest day for most of the teams in the league. If Saturday is a part of a back-to-back, then expect plenty of said squad to sit. This is a back-to-back for the Mavs, and they’re coming off a double OT game on Thursday. Doncic is sitting either Saturday or Sunday. The day he plays, he’ll be on his own with even fewer supporting weapons due to players resting. If that’s Saturday, then he’s close to a lock.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, $10,300 — If Luka Doncic sits, then Morant is in a great spot due to injuries and rest. The Pacers are short-handed and are on the second night of a back-to-back. Morant should be good for his customary 50 fantasy points. Blowout concerns loom, and Morant could see less than a full allotment of minutes. However, the Pacers were competitive on Friday despite running with a ragtag rotation.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves, $9,600 — On tonight’s slate, he ranks in the top tier for projected minutes (35 projected minutes). Minutes and usage rates receive a lot of attention in DFS, but don’t overlook his True Shooting Percentage (62.9% True Shooting). Efficiency and minutes are not always enough for the slow-moving Cavs, but on Saturday they draw the up-tempo T-Wolves (sixth in pace) that are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Mitchell has tremendous upside. He scored 102.5 DKFP on Jan. 2 and 70.75 DKFP on Jan. 10.

Value

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $3,200 — In 26 minutes of run, Duarte was awful last night. He was 2-for-9 (1-for-8 on 3PA). There’s no reason why he can’t be terrible again, but he could also be below average. A sub-par performance in 30 minutes from a shooter willing to fire threes has to be considered. No one will want to play Duarte after last night, so low ownership will make Duarte an intriguing GPP punt on Saturday.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $4,000 — This is the safer but slightly more expensive option if the Pacers are still incredibly thin on the back-to-back. His ownership will dwarf Duarte’s and it’s deserved. McConnell can shoot, rebound and assist. He has scored 25.75 and 38 DKFP in his last two games.

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, $10,600 — Jaylen Brown is out. The Hornets have the fourth-worst defense and rank ninth in pace. It’s Jayson Tatum. Any questions? Tatum is coming off one of his worst shooting performances of the season. He was 7-for-22 on Thursday vs. the Nets, but the Celtics still won and he still managed to score 44.25 DKFP. This is a very affordable price for a usage rate north of 30% across nearly 40 minutes in an up-tempo game.

Value

Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, $3,100 — There is a first time for everything. Ziaire Williams is featured in the NBA DFS Targets article. Hell has frozen over. Williams played 23 minutes on Monday and 26 minutes on Wednesday. With John Konchar out, Williams has been Dillon Brooks’ relief on the second unit. Dillon Brooks is questionable Saturday, and this could open up even more minutes for Williams. In his last four games, Williams has scored 18.3, 14, 19.3 and 12.5 DKFP. The Pacers run at a top-10 pace and have a bottom-10 defense.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, $3,300 — The Mavericks are thin in the front court and they just played a double OT game on Thursday. Bullock logged 47 minutes in that game, so his status along with all of the Mavs’ starters from Thursday will be in question. Making matters worse is that the Mavericks play again on Sunday. This weekend’s slate will revolve around the Mavericks. There will be plenty of value options and the usage will be concentrated among the players that are able to suit up.

Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $3,200 — The Pacers are short-handed on the tail-end of a back-to-back. Brissett is a small forward (power forward on DraftKings), but he was asked to help in the front court on Friday. He responded by scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets, $4,300 — It’s a good spot if Grant is granted minutes. In his last three games, he’s played 37, 38 and 43 minutes. It’s hard to imagine another game in the high thirties, but with Jaylen Brown out, 30 minutes is very likely. This game projects to be one of the highest scoring games on the slate (231.5). The Celtics are facing one of the worst defenses in the league in the Hornets (113 defensive efficiency rating), who also play at a breakneck pace — 103.4 (fourth).

Center

Studs

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks, $10,200 — The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Saturday marks their seventh road game in the last eight (six in a row). They barely survived the short-handed Pacers on Friday. They wont be so lucky vs. the Raptors. Siakam has not been volcanic lately, but he is churning out 55 DKFP consistently. The Hawks are thin in the front court, so Siakam should be able to have his way on Saturday.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, $11,000 — Jazz C Walker Kessler ($4,700) has been a revelation, but he has his work cut out for him on Saturday. Drawing Embiid on the tail-end of a back-to-back is not a great spot for the young Sky-Walker. Embiid has one of the highest usage rates on his team and on tonight’s slate at 38%, and he scores with the ball in his hands — 64.2% True Shooting. The 76ers are one of the teams on tonight’s slate with a high team total with their projection sitting at 119.75 points, and they should produce plenty of fantasy points in a favorable matchup with the Jazz (112.9 defensive efficiency) and an above-average pace of 101.7 — 12th.

Value

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, $3,100 — Rarely does Powell pay off. Rarely does Powell play 20 minutes. He’s averaging 17.4 MPG. Saturday night could be a different story. Christian Wood is questionable after playing 47 minutes on Thursday. If Wood plays, it’s unlikely that Wood carries his regular minutes. Powell is only a 0.73 FPPM producer, but he’s a viable punt with a projection of 30 minutes at the near minimum price.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $3,000 — Indiana is in a terrible spot. They’re on the back-to-back and they could again be without they’re two best players. On Friday, they chose to run a small lineup and were competitive. Jackson (6’9”) was often the tallest Pacer on the court. He’ll likely get 30 minutes of work on Saturday. The matchup is tough, but the pace is appealing.

