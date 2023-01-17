Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. 76ers Showdown on January 17

Thursday brings a limited four-game slate in the NBA, one of which is a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider when building your entries.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($17,400 CP): Embiid has scored at least 30 points in nine of his last 10 games. In the one game he didn’t reach that threshold during that span, he posted a triple-double against the Thunder. The last time he faced the Clippers, he scored 63.3 DKFP. Expect him to carry a high floor into this rematch.

James Harden ($15,600 CP): Harden has been battling a heel injury, but it hasn’t impacted his play. Over his last 12 games, he has averaged 23.3 points, 12.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He has six straight double-doubles and even produced two triple-doubles during that span. He also had a triple-double the last time these two teams met on his way to scoring 71.8 DKFP.

UTIL Plays

Terance Mann ($6,400): With John Wall (abdomen) out, Mann will remain in the starting five for the Clippers. He has logged at least 33 minutes in four straight games, scoring at least 34 DKFP twice. He had one dud in which he scored just 16.5 DKFP against the Nuggets, so he’s a risky play but his added playing time and modest salary makes him worth consideration.

Ivica Zubac ($6,000): The Clippers need Zubac for this matchup against Embiid. They normally like to play small behind him with Nicolas Batum ($4,400) and Robert Covington ($3,400) coming off the bench, but that might not be an option here. He logged 34 minutes the last time he faced the 76ers, scoring 29 DKFP. If he can avoid foul trouble, he should receive a similar amount of playing time.

Reggie Jackson ($3,600): Jackson was the starting point guard for the Clippers last season, but the addition of Wall meant his role was likely to decline this season. It has now declined so much that he was also surpassed by Mann on the depth chart. He didn’t even take the floor in two of the Clippers’ last three games. However, he did play 15 minutes with Wall out Sunday, scoring 15.5 DKFP. At this cheap salary, he could be worth the risk in tournament play.

Fades

Tyrese Maxey ($7,200): Maxey is still trying to get into a groove after missing time with a foot injury. He originally came off the bench when he returned before regaining his spot in the starting five. He moved back to a bench role Sunday, however, so it’s unclear how the 76ers plan to deploy him for this matchup, and moving forward. He is largely dependent on scoring to provide value, which is not ideal for a matchup against a Clippers team that has the fifth-best defensive rating in the league.

THE OUTCOME

Paul George ($9,600, hamstring) is listed as questionable after missing the last five games for the Clippers. If he returns, the Clippers have a much more favorable chance of earning the win. Still, with how well Embiid and Harden are playing together right now, the 76ers are going to be difficult to top. Since George could be out again, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 76ers steal a win on the road.

Final Score: 76ers 114, Clippers 112

