Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 18

Look, I’m not going to waste your time with a fancy introductory paragraph. You know what this is. You’re smart. There’s a nine-game featured NBA slate tonight on DraftKings and you need some value plays.

Said value plays are listed below. You’re welcome.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Jackson is currently being phased out of the Clippers’ starting lineup, yet I think Wednesday will present an opportunity for the veteran to shine. As of writing, we don’t have an official injury report for Los Angeles; however, I’ll take an educated guess and say that Kawhi Leonard ($10,300) won’t be in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back. I’d also think there’s a good chance that Paul George ($9,100) is rested a day after returning from a five-game injury absence. Add in an inactive John Wall (abdomen), and suddenly the Clippers’ depth isn’t looking so hot. Well, hypothetical depth. In 2022-23, Jackson owns a 25.5% usage rate with Leonard, George and Wall off the court. Norman Powell ($6,000) and Terance Mann ($5,700) would be the biggest beneficiaries of all if I’m proven right about my hunches, but don’t sleep on Jackson at this very modest price. Particularly in a matchup with a Jazz squad that owns the Western Conference’s second-worst defensive rating (115.2).

SF Lamar Stevens, Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, $3,000

It doesn’t seem like Donovan Mitchell ($8,900; groin) is going to be able to give it a go on Wednesday, which opens up a spot in Cleveland’s starting five and a whole lot of usage. There’s no way to know for sure that it’ll be Stevens who ends up earning his 19th start of 2022-23, yet more often than not, that’s the direction J.B. Bickerstaff turns. The fact that it was Stevens who led the Cavaliers in bench minutes on Monday is a pretty good indication, as well. I won’t sit here and lie about the unlimited upside Stevens brings to the table. It’s incredibly likely that Mitchell’s usual workload is simply split between Darius Garland ($8,100) and Evan Mobley ($6,100). However, Stevens’ main asset in this spot is his bare minimum price tag. He really doesn’t have to do all that much to bring back 6x or 7x value and we’ve seen him thrive with an expanded role before. Stevens registered 25.25 DKFP in 24.9 minutes last week in Utah, starting the second half in place of the injured Jarrett Allen ($6,700). The last time Stevens exceeded 24 minutes of work prior to that? A double-double and 36.25 DKFP against the Mavericks. Keep the forward in mind when you’re building your lineups.

The Timberwolves could be down as many as four rotation players on Wednesday. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains without a timeline, while Anthony Edwards ($8,700; hip), Rudy Gobert ($7,300; groin) and Taurean Prince ($3,600; ankle) are all considered questionable. If all three are ruled out prior to this contest with the Nuggets, nearly every remaining Minnesota asset will be viable in DFS. However, Edwards has yet to miss a game this season and he’s consistently been active despite injury woes. Gobert is much more of a question mark, as he’s now exited back-to-back games due to the same leg issue. I’m not a doctor, but it seems to me that the Frenchman could use a little rest. That would open the door for Reid to start and, to be blunt, you want to roster Reid in that scenario. The big man has started four times in 2022-23 and he’s averaging 38.0 DKFP — which includes a pair of 50.0 DKFP performances back in December. It’s rare to get that level of ceiling for less than $5K.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.