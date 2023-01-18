2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — American Express DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 American Express Bets and DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 AMEX — Picks & Preview | Final Picks | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 AMEX — Quick Bets | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections
2023 American Express: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 3s Gained
Opportunities Gained
Fairways Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 American Express DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 54 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 19
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 American Express: Course(s)
Course: Stadium Course at PGA WEST (SC)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,147
- Greens: Bermuda
- Shotlink: Yes
Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST (TC)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,181
- Greens: Bermuda
- Shotlink: No
Course: LA Quinta CC (LQ)
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,060
- Greens: Bermuda
- Shotlink: No
2023 American Express: Past Winners
2021: Si Woo Kim -23
2020: Andrew Landry -26
2019: Adam Long -26
2018: Jon Rahm -22
2017: Hudson Swafford -20
2016: Jason Dufner -25
2015: Bill Haas -22
2014: Patrick Reed -28
2023 American Express DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Tony Finau $10,200
High-End Value
Tom Kim $9,500
Sam Burns $9,400
Second-Level Values
Cameron Davis $8,800
Tom Hoge $8,400
Mid-Level Values
Denny McCarthy $7,800
Chris Kirk $7,500
Seonghyeon Kim $7,300
Scrub Values
Carl Yuan $6,900
David Lingmerth $6,700
