2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — American Express DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 American Express Bets and DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 AMEX — Picks & Preview | Final Picks | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 AMEX — Quick Bets | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $500K Pitch + Putt [$100K to 1st]

2023 American Express: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 3s Gained

Opportunities Gained

Fairways Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 American Express DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 54 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 19

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 American Express: Course(s)

Course: Stadium Course at PGA WEST (SC)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,147

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: Yes

Course: Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST (TC)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,181

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: No

Course: LA Quinta CC (LQ)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,060

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: No

2023 American Express: Past Winners

2021: Si Woo Kim -23

2020: Andrew Landry -26

2019: Adam Long -26

2018: Jon Rahm -22

2017: Hudson Swafford -20

2016: Jason Dufner -25

2015: Bill Haas -22

2014: Patrick Reed -28

2023 American Express DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Tony Finau $10,200

High-End Value

Tom Kim $9,500

Sam Burns $9,400

Second-Level Values

Cameron Davis $8,800

Tom Hoge $8,400

Mid-Level Values

Denny McCarthy $7,800

Chris Kirk $7,500

Seonghyeon Kim $7,300

Scrub Values

Carl Yuan $6,900

David Lingmerth $6,700

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.