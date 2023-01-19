Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Nets Showdown on January 19

There will be five games in the NBA on Thursday, one of which will be a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. This will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider as you build your entries.

Captain’s Picks

Kyrie Irving ($16,200 CP): Irving (calf) is listed as probable after sitting out Tuesday vs. the Spurs. He is averaging 19.9 shot attempts per game for the season, and he attempted a total of 44 shots over the two games that he has played since Kevin Durant (knee) went down. He also has five straight games with at least six assists. With injuries hampering both teams, Irving has arguably the highest upside on either roster.

Mikal Bridges ($11,700 CP): Not only is Durant out, but so is Devin Booker (groin). Chris Paul (hip) is listed as questionable after missing each of the last five games, as well. That leaves a few second-tier players to consider for the Captain’s spot for those who want to fade Irving. One who stands out is Bridges, who has scored at least 41.5 DKFP in three of the last four games. The Suns have leaned on him heavily, leaving him to average a career-high 36 minutes per game.

UTIL Plays

Nicolas Claxton ($8,400): The Nets turned the starting center job over to Claxton entering this season, and he hasn’t let them down. He has been as efficient as it gets, putting up 12 points per game on 72.9% shooting from the field. He is also averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. The Nets should need him to play a lot to battle with Deandre Ayton ($8,800), making him a top option for a utility spot.

T.J. Warren ($6,000): There is no single player who can replace the offensive production that Durant provides. However, Warren is capable of scoring more than the 10.8 points per game that he has averaged for the season. Since Durant went down, Warren has averaged 16 points and 1.3 3-pointers over three games. One important note is that he averaged four more minutes per game during that stretch than he has for the season. Expect him to remain in that expanded role for however long Durant is ultimately sidelined.

Damion Lee ($5,000): Getting Paul back would be a huge boost for the Suns. However, even if he does play, they are still going to be thin at guard with Booker, Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) all out. Lee has been logging additional minutes with the Suns so short-handed, which has contributed to him scoring at least 36.8 DKFP in two of his last four games.

Fades

Cameron Johnson ($5,400): A bit of good news for the Suns is that Johnson has been cleared to return. He has been limited to just eight games this season because of a knee injury, with this marking his first game action in over two months. The problem is, because he has been out for so long, he will likely be eased back into action. Even though his salary won’t hinder your budget, a potential minutes restriction limits his appeal.

THE OUTCOME

Both of these teams enter on three-game losing streaks. The Nets have not won since Durant went down, while the Suns have actually lost nine of their last 10 games. If Paul makes his return, getting both he and Johnson back should help the Suns be more competitive. However, they are still thin at guard, while Irving returning for the Nets makes them much more formidable. This game could be close, but look for the Nets to ultimately emerge with the win.

Final Score: Nets 114, Suns 110

