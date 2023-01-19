How much is Sean Payton really worth?

David Samson joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to debate the value of a head coach in the NFL in lieu of Sean Payton’s reported demands.

Samson said the worth of an NFL head coach is not $20-25 million as he “cannot make Russell Wilson better.”

Dan countered that his thinking has evolved over the years thanks to the Kyle Shanahans and Sean McVays of the world and that he would pay up for a coach if he could assign a value to whether he would make his quarterback better.

Mike noted that the history of head coach trades in the NFL has worked out pretty well, citing Jon Gruden, Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells. Although he did not that he doesn’t view Payton as being in that class, despite Payton having won a Super Bowl.

Samson said he doesn’t think Payton will make any of these teams better on his own and they need better players. He noted that the real problem in Denver was “not Nathaniel Hackett, the real problem was Russell Wilson and I don’t think Sean Payton can make him better.”

Amin asked whether a competitive advantage for some of these teams should be having a rich owner with no salary cap assigned to coaching staffs, adding that they can afford to take a big swing on a coach who can make a difference even if it’s not a $25 million difference.

However, Samson noted the second-level effects on the rest of the market, bringing up the example of the Dodgers paying Andrew Friedman big money. Samson said that angered owners more than teams making big paydays for players, and he added, “When you’ve got billionaire owners who don’t care if they’re giving a coach a $20 million versus $15 million it impacts the entire market and you have to try and hold those salaries down.”

Meanwhile, after his viral Twitter back and forth with Kevin Durant, Stan Van Gundy joins the show ...

What did you think spittin' meant?



"I didn't really have any idea. I just thought at some point he was disagreeing with me...but now I know." – @realStanVG joins us to explain his back-and-forth on twitter with @KDTrey5



https://t.co/5criV2deLS pic.twitter.com/5iqq2mD7Pn — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 19, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Old Husbands’ Tale

Mike Ryan is late for the David Samson Local Hour because he “miscalculated a gas situation,” so David and the crew discuss their gas tank habits and how often they’re risking running out of gas. Chris Cote is back from Buffalo, and he sounds like it, too. Plus, why is it called an Old Wives’ Tale? Then, the worth of a head coach in football, amniotic fluid, Trevor Bauer, Amin’s new insincere characters, dark comedies, and apologies to Phil Collins. Also, who gives less of a f***: David or Amin? We get to David’s reviews of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” and “The Menu.”

The Big Suey: Wally Berger

Stan Van Gundy joins the show to discuss his Twitter back and forth with Kevin Durant. Amin and Stan disagree on why there are more injuries today than years past before Stan tells us about Ja Morant and relying on your superstar, the Miami Heat’s needs, and what’s made him mad in politics. Plus, the Top Names For Dan If He Had Been a MLB Center Fielder. Then, Dan desperately wants to make sure we get Bill Gil’s Bills Billboard up in Buffalo, but he doesn’t trust anyone on the crew to support him. And Chris Cote finally tells us about his Buffalo experience.

Hour 1: Top 5 Most Annoying Human Beings On Earth

SPOILER ALERT: We’re about to talk about Tony spoiling Glass Onion on Mystery Crate. Mike Schur joins us to share his Stat of the Day, Top 5 Miami Athletes More Annoying Than Josh Allen, and, after sharing his true disdain for Jimmy Butler, his Top 5 Most Annoying Human Beings On Earth. He also opens up some more 90s baseball cards. Then, a full breakdown of Stephen A. Smith’s Rihanna apology and the drip at the end of his voice.

Hour 2: Weekend Observations On A Thursday

Stugotz is here with his weekend observations, but shouldn’t they really be predictions for this upcoming weekend? Then, Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Patrick Willis joins us to discuss his improbable journey to NFL stardom, the pain he dealt with throughout his career, some of his favorite moments on the field, and to answer Amin’s show questions from throughout the week.

Postgame Show: Holdy Martin

Le Batard, Amin Elhassan and the crew discuss everything going on between Shakira and Pique, Zach Martin never getting called for holding and we get to the bottom of the mystery of the missing picture in our work kitchen.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.