Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

2023 Tournament of Champions Field Notes

Field: 39 players

Cut: No Cut

Lineup Lock: Thursday, January 5

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Tournament of Champions Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained

Proximity Gained 100-125 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Par 5s Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Tournament of Champions: Course

Course: Kapalua (Plantation)

Par: 73

Yardage: 7,596

Greens: Bermuda

2023 Tournament of Champions: Past Winners

2022: Cam Smith -34

2021: Harris English -25

2020: Justin Thomas -14

2019: Xander Schauffele -23

2018: Dustin Johnson -24

2017: Justin Thomas -22

2016: Jordan Spieth -30

2015: Patrick Reed -21

2023 Tournament of Champions Picks

Viktor Hovland ($8,500)

Vik closed the year claiming victory at the ultimate hit and giggle in the Bahamas when he bested 13 others for a win at the Hero World Challenge. That now gives him four PGA TOUR (and adjacent) titles in his career, none of which have come on the U.S. mainland. So, he’s in luck, as last time I checked a globe, Hawaii was still an island in the Pacific. Beyond silly narratives, the biggest improvement in his game over the last year has been his around-the-green work. No, it’s still not good, but at least it vacillates between OK and truly terrible now instead of just being the worst. If he can not chip himself out of this event Hovland certainly has the ball striking to generate the number of birdie opportunities needed to claim another title.

Collin Morikawa ($9,400)

No top-level player had a more disappointing year than my guy Collin. He only managed three Top 10s after leaving the California swing last year; Masters, U.S. Open and St. Jude. Three elite fields. And while he’s never won at Kapalua, he has been uber-consistent. Three appearances, three top-seven finishes. If he managed to improve his putting stroke, even a little, over the break, he’ll certainly be lingering Sunday with a chance to get back into the winner’s circle.

