Fantasy Football Sunday Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for the Divisional Round

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Sunday plays for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.5M Sunday Special [$500K to 1st] (Sun Only)

Bills vs. Bengals

Geoff’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($16,200 Showdown CP)

Pearce’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($16,200 Showdown CP)

49ers vs. Cowboys

Geoff’s Pick: CeeDee Lamb ($15,600 Showdown CP)

Pearce’s Pick: Cowboys DST ($6,000 Showdown CP)

