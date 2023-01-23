Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 23

The NBA regular season keeps rolling along, and we’re officially past the halfway point. Most teams have played more than 45 games, and we’ll have another seven-game slate Monday starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings ($9,700) – Morant has not been a particularly strong DFS option of late. He’s failed to return value in eight straight games, which has caused his price tag to dip to just $9,700 for Monday’s matchup vs. the Kings. That makes him a tremendous buy-low option. The Kings have been one of the best matchups in fantasy this season, ranking fifth in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency. This game leads the slate with a total of 246.5 points, and the Grizzlies’ implied team total of 124 ranks fourth.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls ($9,500) – Young is another player who has seen a price drop recently. He’s been priced as high as $10,200 over the past month, so $9,500 represents a significant decrease.

Young has still averaged 1.32 DKFP per minute this season, and he continues to post a sky-high usage rate. He’s had a usage rate of at least 36.5% in three of his past four games, and this matchup vs. the Bulls should feature plenty of points. The total sits at 239.5, while the Bulls are listed as just one-point home favorites. That suggests a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, which is the best type of game for fantasy purposes.

Other Options – Damian Lillard ($10,100), Desmond Bane ($7,200)

Value

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets ($5,300) – Mike Conley has been an outstanding source of fantasy value of late. He’s scored at least 30.25 DKFP in four straight games, including 40 DKFP in 28.7 minutes two games ago vs. the Clippers. Conley has increased his production to 0.97 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he should be expected to play around 30 minutes on Monday.

That makes him a phenomenal option in an elite matchup vs. the Hornets. Charlotte ranks seventh in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency, and they’ve allowed the fourth-most DKFP per game to opposing point guards. The Jazz’s implied team total of 124.25 ranks third on the slate, and Conley should be a big part of their offense.

Other Options – Derrick White ($5,400), Payton Pritchard ($3,300)

Forward

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic ($10,900) – The Celtics are currently dealing with a few key injuries. Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon have both been ruled out vs. the Magic, opening up plenty of value for the rest of the roster.

Tatum has already been an excellent fantasy producer of late, averaging 1.53 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s coming off back-to-back monster performances, scoring at least 71.25 DKFP against the Hornets and Warriors. He got the night off in the Celtics’ last contest, so he should be ready to return to a massive workload on Monday.

Tatum is a prodigious scorer, and he should see a boost in peripherals with Smart and Brogdon out of the picture. He’s increased his assist rate by 5.2% and his rebound rate by 2.2% with both players off the floor this season, giving him slightly more upside than usual.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets ($9,300) – Edwards has taken over as the Timberwolves’ unquestioned top offensive option since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with an injury, and he has thrived in that role. He erupted vs. the Rockets on Saturday, finishing with 44 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks, resulting in 71 DKFP.

Edwards draws the same elite matchup on Monday, with Houston ranking 28th in defensive efficiency for the year. He’s simply too cheap at $9,300.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($8,900), Kyle Anderson ($6,300)

Value

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($4,400) – Murray has had a solid rookie year for the Kings, and he’s returned positive value in nine of his past 10 games on DraftKings. He’s increased his production to 0.81 DKFP per minute over the past month, and his minutes are trending in the right direction. He’s played at least 36.8 minutes in three straight games, including 41.4 minutes in his last contest. If he’s going to continue to see that much playing time, $4,400 is an absolute bargain. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup defensively, but they’ve also played at the sixth-fastest pace this season. Overall, it’s a great spot to target the No. 4 pick from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Other Options – KJ Martin ($5,000), Malik Beasley ($4,900)

Center

Stud

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,400) – The Rockets are another team with some injury concerns at the moment. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out of the lineup with a foot injury, while Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury.

Those injuries have allowed Sengun to really spread his wings recently. He’s been an outstanding per-minute producer ever since stepping on an NBA court, but he’s taken things to another level recently. He’s racked up at least 37.1 minutes in three straight games, and he’s responded with at least 54 DKFP in each.

Sengun has served as more of a distributor with KPJ sidelined this season, increasing his assist rate by 7.3% in six games. It results in an average of 1.37 DKFP per minute, so Sengun is basically producing like a $10,000 center in that scenario.

Other Options – Mason Plumlee ($6,700)

Value

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($4,500) – Duren returned to the Pistons’ lineup in their Paris game vs. the Bulls on Thursday, and he was extremely productive in his limited playing time. He racked up 11 points and 12 boards in just 18.2 minutes, and Duren has been an absolute beast on the boards in his rookie season. He leads the team with a 19.6% rebound rate, and that number has been even higher as a member of the starting unit.

Duren has a good chance to move back into the starting lineup and pick up a few additional minutes on Monday. Isaiah Stewart has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, and Marvin Bagley is also sidelined with a long-term injury. That doesn’t leave the team with much depth behind Duren at center, so he could easily approach 30 minutes in this spot. Overall, he stands out as one of the best values on the entire slate.

Other Options – Walker Kessler ($5,800), Zach Collins ($3,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mlamarca) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.