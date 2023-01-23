Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for January 23

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Monday’s NBA slate

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Nick’s Picks:

Guard

Damian Lillard ($10,100)

Forward

Harrison Barnes ($5,700)

Center

Mason Plumlee ($6,700)

Value

Keegan Murray ($4,400)

Jeff’s Picks:

Guard

Terry Rozier ($8,000)

Forward

Jayson Tatum ($10,900)

Center

Alperen Sengun ($8,400)

Value

Eric Gordon ($4,400)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

