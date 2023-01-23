Is Dak to blame for Dallas’ Divisional Round loss?

The GM Shuffle examined how another Cowboys season ended in disappointment and who might be to blame.

Michael Lombardi says Dak is “a perfect example of a good player that when you give him so much of your cap, it hurts you in other areas.” He says you can win with Dak, but you have to manage Dak and you have some good players around him. He said to take a look at what happened once Tony Pollard was forced to leave the game due to injury. Furthermore, Lombardi said the game made something very clear: Pollard is the Cowboys’ offense and he has to get franchised.

This game is proof Dallas needs Pollard more than any other player on their offense. He will get Franchise tag. He is their core offensively — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 23, 2023

Femi Abebefe agrees that Dak let his team down, noting that, “If Dak just plays OK, the Cowboys win that game.” Femi also didn’t hold back on social media, either.

Kudos to the Cowboys social media team for telling the truth. If you don't this to be the story, play better. No point lying about it. https://t.co/lOesHr7Um3 — Femi Abebefe (@FemiAbebefe) January 23, 2023

Michael also said he thinks there are design problems for Dallas. However, he thought defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did an excellent job against Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ offense.

On the other hand, Michael had few kind words for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He said experience matters in high-pressure situations, and that the in-game strategic adjustment element is missing for Moore as was laid bare when Pollard went down. He says there is a strategy involved and a coach has ask: “How are we going to play today to win today? And that could be completely different than what we have to do tomorrow.”

SHOW BREAKDOWN

The GM Shuffle: Cowboys fall short vs 49ers, Bengals end Bills’ season, & Mahomes injures ankle in win vs Jaguars

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs including the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, Joe Burrow’s stellar performance to eliminate the Bills and Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury in the Chiefs win over the Jaguars. Plus, they’re “greasing the poles” in Philadelphia after a rout of the Giants and the guys share their first thoughts on the Conference Championship game matchups.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.