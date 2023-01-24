Is Messi to Inter Miami still in play?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the latest on where World Cup hero Lionel Messi will play next.

Amid the reporting from Fabrizio Romano that Messi to PSG is basically a done deal, Mike asserts that Messi is still very much interested in what Inter Miami has to offer and is still in negotiations with the MLS team. Mike says he thinks Romano’s sources are tied to PSG, thus Romano’s confidence that it’s a done deal. Mike admits that he doesn’t know where Messi ultimately will wind up, but he does say it’s a two-team race between PSG and Inter Miami.

Furthermore, Mike says Inter Miami feels very confident and that talks will continue this week and that the team feels it has a strong proposal and that the indication from Messi’s camp is that he remains interested.

Greg pours some cold water on all that, saying that Messi’s strong play in the World Cup increased the idea that he’s not ready for his retirement home yet, which is what he says Inter Miami is. Greg thinks that Messi is just lining up what may happen in two or three years and that he’s not ready to give up top-level soccer yet.

Mike pushes back that Messi’s legacy as a footballer is yet and that this move would be about setting up a new legacy and opening up a new market and a pathway to ownership. Mike says he thinks that, over time, the Inter Miami offer is the stronger offer. Mike says he also understands that this unique opportunity being offered to Messi right now is only available right now and may not be on the table in the future.

Mike also says it’s about lifestyle and balance. He’s heard that Messi loves it in Miami and that his family wants to be in Miami. Mike also asks: If he were really off to PSG why is Messi still entertaining the idea of Inter Miami?

Meanwhile, later on in the show THE COMMISH IS BACK!!! And she immediately takes charge ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Greg Cote Teaches The Kids

Dan questions if he qualifies as “management” at Meadowlark and Stugotz claims Zac Taylor has a stupid face. The entire crew is amazed by the speed of football and how difficult it must be to be a quarterback, as exemplified by the play of 49ers linebacker Fred Bobby Warner Wagner. Then, Billy and Chris Cote defend OBJ before a conversation on the Cowboys as “America’s Team.” Plus, on Greg Cote Tuesday, Greg accuses Dan of stealing his inhaler and teaches the kids listening some important life lessons. And finally, Mike Ryan has an informed update on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as the conversation becomes money vs. long-term legacy.

The Big Suey: The Unindicted Murderers of Cursive Penmanship

Stugotz is furious that Dan Orlovsky and Bill Barnwell are getting credit for their takes on Joe Burrow when he’s been praising Burrow all season. Tony, of course, is here to empathize. Then, Greg is sure he’s right about a truly improbably MLB family-swap story from the 1970s and we discuss the show’s plans for the Super Bowl. As is our usual Tuesday tradition, we have Greg Cote’s scheduled Back in my Day. Plus, a conversation on cursive, Mike Ryan’s Post Office skepticism, and a Greg admission for the ages.

Hour 1: The Trouble With Charlie

Chris Cote is tired of George Kittle, our bets have tainted our takes, the miniature margin in the AFC Championship, and “the magic shot.” Then, Chris wants to be a Mani-Pedi guy as Stugotz encourages him and Greg Cote provides an update on Charlie the Dog. Plus, with rumors of a new US Soccer coach, Witty is prepared to denounce his citizenship as he and Mike Ryan argue over the potential decision. Are you a zealot if you’re forcing people to care about something as much as you do?

Hour 2: The Commish Is BACK

Sarah Spain has descended upon The Clevelander Studios to inflict Grid of Death punishments on our unfathomably lazy and organized crew. What rulings will be made on past punishments and how will they impact the future? Tune in to find out and hear the creation of Stugotz’s latest mayo-fueled take-monster, Hell Man. Then, Mike Schur is here for his Stat of the Day, to open baseball cards, and to debut his new role: Sacramento Kings correspondent.

Postgame Show: It’s An Honor To Play Hurt

As Jay Glazer has told us “it’s an honor to play hurt” in the NFL, we discuss Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens playoff game, what it means for his future in Baltimore, and how he could have potentially changed our perception of Joe Burrow.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.