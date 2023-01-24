2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
2023 FIO — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 FIO — DraftKings Picks | Quick Farmers Notes | Own Projections
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Driving Distance Gained
Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards
Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Wednesday, January 25
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Course(s)
Course: Torrey Pines South (Three Rounds)
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,765
Greens: Poa
Shot Tracker: Yes
Course: Torrey Pines North (One Round)
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,258
Greens: Bentgrass
Shot Tracker: No
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Past Winners
2022: Luke List -15
2021: Patrick Reed -14
2020: Marc Leishman -15
2019: Justin Rose -21
2018: Jason Day -10
2017: Jon Rahm -13
2016: Brandt Snedeker -6
2015: Jason Day -9
2014: Scott Stallings -9
2013: Tiger Woods -14
2023 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,600
High-End Value
Will Zalatoris $9,700
Justin Thomas $9,400
Second-Level Values
Cameron Davis $8,400
Justin Rose $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Kurt Kitayama $7,600
Dean Burmester $7,500
Will Gordon $7,400
Scrub Values
Harry Hall $6,900
Tyson Alexander $6,500
