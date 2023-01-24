2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $600K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

2023 FIO — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 FIO — DraftKings Picks | Quick Farmers Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Wednesday, January 25

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Course(s)

Course: Torrey Pines South (Three Rounds)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,765

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: Yes

Course: Torrey Pines North (One Round)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,258

Greens: Bentgrass

Shot Tracker: No

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Past Winners

2022: Luke List -15

2021: Patrick Reed -14

2020: Marc Leishman -15

2019: Justin Rose -21

2018: Jason Day -10

2017: Jon Rahm -13

2016: Brandt Snedeker -6

2015: Jason Day -9

2014: Scott Stallings -9

2013: Tiger Woods -14

2023 Farmers Insurance Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,600

High-End Value

Will Zalatoris $9,700

Justin Thomas $9,400

Second-Level Values

Cameron Davis $8,400

Justin Rose $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Kurt Kitayama $7,600

Dean Burmester $7,500

Will Gordon $7,400

Scrub Values

Harry Hall $6,900

Tyson Alexander $6,500

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $600K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.