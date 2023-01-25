Will Tom Brady take his talents to South Beach?

With Tom Brady reportedly touring Miami schools with his kids, does that mean the legend will be under center next season in Miami? The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses whether the Dolphins would jettison Tua in favor of the legendary QB.

Jessica doesn’t believe the Dolphins would give up Tua, but Stugotz isn’t so sure. Stugotz reminds the crew that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has a relationship with Brady and that we know that Ross wants Brady to be his quarterback after last offseason’s kerfuffle.

However, part of the reason that Witty thinks Brady to the Dolphins is a non-starter is those tampering charges from last offseason.

“Part of the penalty is, ‘You don’t get Tom Brady’” - @ChrisWittyngham



Should the Dolphins be allowed to go after Tom Brady after they already got caught tampering?…Does it even make sense when they already have Tua?



The rest of the group isn’t buying that, noting that the Dolphins have already lost picks and been punished for tampering with Brady last offseason. Billy even thinks now is the time when you go through with signing Brady saying, “Now you’re like, ‘I got punished now I’m getting him.” Amin backs that up, with the example of “If I’m going to get called for a foul I’m fouling somebody.” Stugotz is also on board, saying “I mean, why wouldn’t you go get Tom Brady right now?”

Amin refers back to an NBA example: the tampering case of Joe Smith in the 1990s. Amin notes that the Timberwolves were punished and Smith had to sign elsewhere, but at the end of that contract, Smith ended up signing in Minnesota anyway. “It’s double jeopardy, you can’t punish them twice for it. You caught them for tampering, you punished them, the player went elsewhere, but at the end of that you can’t stop him from coming back. You can’t say ‘you never play for this team.’ Because it’s not just a case of the Dolphins but the players association would raise a stink.”

Witty is undeterred by all of these arguments, however, still believing that the Dolphins are on some double-secret probation. “Look me in the eyes, we can’t put this in the press release, but you don’t get Tom Brady.”

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Still Game For a Good Time

The Local Hour begins with infomercials and telling anecdotes likely stolen from TikTok. Then, Jessica can’t keep her attention during movies and Witty and Stu discuss the best looking QBs remaining in the NFL Playoffs and Amin takes a shot at Tom Brady’s looks. Plus, should the Dolphins go get Tom Brady? And Amin takes down the Stugotz of children.

The Big Suey: The Cuban Crocodile

Ron Magill is here as we discuss a leopard loose at the Dallas zoo, the Cuban Crocodile, coyotes in Miami, transparency, and a whole lot more. Then, Jess closes the loop on an old Chris Cote story, and a conversation on Bumble BFF leads us to the story of Ime Udoka and Nia Long.

Hour 1: Guys Namin’ Dudes

Mike Schur is here to discuss earthquakes, Aubrey Plaza having a moment on SNL, and the earth spinning the opposite direction before Kings That Make You Smile, Mike’s Stat of the Day, and opening some more 90s baseball cards. Then, Amin says it’s time we update the metaphor from ski masks on bank robbers for players who are under-performing on their contracts to Wall Street suits.

Hour 2: Austin Ekeler

Tony has a question about Cinephobe: What happens to the movies and TV shows that barely miss the cut? The crew has a conversation about TV shows and movies and when it becomes okay to spoil them. And how do you deal with your favorite show ending poorly? Plus, Austin Ekeler joins the show joins Stugotz, Billy, and Mikey A.!

Postgame Show: Tom Cruise as Donald Duck

Amin describes his latest TikTok rabbit hole and we discuss Jeff Passan’s incredible Elmo impersonation.

