Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Championship Round

Here are my two favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for this Sunday’s main slate.

Hurts was playing pitch and catch with his receivers in the first half against the Giants last week, and could have easily gone for 35+ DKFP had the G-Men done close to anything on the offensive end. Philly leaned extremely run heavy in the second half, so Hurts had to settle for 23.56 DKFP performance. That’s not going to fly this week against a loaded San Francisco offense.

While most metrics would point to the 49ers defense as being elite, they are still extremely vulnerable to opposing wide receievers. This was evidenced again last week by CeeDee Lamb, who posted 10 catches for 117 yards on them. On the year, the 49ers have allowed the fifth most DKFP to opposing wide outs, which does not bode well for them with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith up next.

Lately it’s been Smith as the featured guy for Jalen Hurts, but Brown should absolutely not go overlooked, as he’s got one of the highest ceilings at the position in the NFL. Most people will gravitate towards the former this week considering he’s both cheaper and coming off a nice game against the Giants.

The Eagles traded for Brown this past offseason for this exact reason, and he’s now got the chance to lead them to the Super Bowl. I would expect him to get fed early and often in this game after getting only six targets last week. We have also seen Philly lean pass heavy at times this year when the matchup has dictated it, and it most certainly does this week, making both Hurts and Brown phenomenal plays on this two-game slate.

1. Joe Burrow ($6,800) / Ja’Marr Chase ($7,600) Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals dominated the Bills last week, so Burrow and Chase were not really needed for the majority of the second half. They were very efficient, however, as Burrow posted 20.78 DKFP on just 36 attempts, while Chase caught five of eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. The day for both could have been much bigger, but a Chase second quarter touchdown was called back after he could not maintain possession going to the ground.

None of that will be an issue this week against the Chiefs, as the total on this game has ballooned to 52.5. Despite being on the road, the matchup is pure for the Cincy passing attack, as the Chiefs have allowed the sixth most DKFP to opposing wide receivers and the fifth most to opposing signal callers.

The Chiefs have held Burrow and Chase in check each of the past two times they’ve faced off. However, in Week 17 of last season, this combination went nuclear. Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, while Chase dropped a ridiculous 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns. While expecting a game like that this week seems a bit hasty, it just goes to show that the upside of this stack is absolutely through the roof when the Bengals are forced to throw.

