Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Spurs Showdown on January 26

Among the six games in the NBA on Thursday is a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs. It’s not the most exciting of games, but we will be able to spice things up a bit since it is the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings. Let’s dig into the matchup and highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

NBA Showdown $100K Fadeaway [$25K to 1st] (SAS vs LAC)

Captain’s Picks

Kawhi Leonard ($18,900 CP): Leonard torched his former team last week, scoring 56.5 DKFP in San Antonio. He has not only been able to stay healthy, but he is averaging 37 minutes over his last eight games. That helped him score at least 40.5 DKFP seven times. With the Spurs sporting the worst defensive rating in the league, Leonard has the potential to produce another juicy stat line in this rematch.

Keldon Johnson ($14,700 CP): With Devin Vassell (knee) out, Johnson is the primary scoring option for the Spurs. Over the last seven games, Johnson has averaged 23.6 points and 2.3 three-pointers on 18.6 shot attempts per game. That included scoring 23 points and hitting three three-pointers against the Clippers. If you’re looking to save some money at the Captain’s spot to roll with a more well-balanced lineup, then Johnson should at least be on your radar.

UTIL Plays

Tre Jones ($8,400): Jones has also seen an increase in production since Vassell went down. Over the last 11 games, he is averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Although he is shooting a career-low 44.0 percent from the field this season, his usage rate has jumped up to 20.4 percent. He is also averaging nearly double as many minutes per game as he did last season. While putting him in the Captain’s spot might not be wise, he’s still a great option for a utility spot.

Josh Richardson ($5,200): Richardson has bounced around the league with the Spurs being the fifth team that he has played for in his career. He has become one of their top reserves, although he could be on the move as the trade deadline approaches as the team continues to try and rebuild their young roster. He has scored at least 21 DKFP in 10 of his last 12 games, including 29.5 DKFP the last time he faced the Clippers.

Reggie Jackson ($3,600): After falling out of the Clippers’ rotation, an injury to John Wall (abdomen) has pushed Jackson back onto the floor. He played 26 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday, posting 19 points, three rebounds and five assists in a convincing victory for the Clippers. With at least 10 points in five straight games, and Wall still sidelined, Jackson should remain in the Clippers rotation for this matchup.

Fades

Jakob Poeltl ($8,000): Poeltl is the one player that the Spurs might be the most aggressive in trying to trade as the deadline approaches. He has proven to be an effective starting center and he is a free agent after the season. Despite a lack of quality options behind him, he is only averaging 26 minutes per game, which is three minutes fewer than last season. The Spurs might be trying to limit his minutes to keep him healthy for a trade, but his reduced playing time has contributed to him scoring fewer than 29 DKFP in four of his last six games.

THE OUTCOME

The Spurs put up a good fight against the Clippers last week, losing by just five points. They have not been as good on the road, though, posting a 5-17 record there this season. This isn’t part of a back-to-back set for the Clippers, so as long as they don’t decide to rest anyone, they should cruise to a victory at home.

Final Score: Clippers 122, Spurs 111

