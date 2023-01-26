Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 26

Six. That’s how many games we get to filter through and click the names of the players who we eventually pick. I don’t care about the number of games, as long as I get my daily DK fix. It is the only thing that makes me tick. Nothing beats racking the brain to try and predict who on the freaking Knicks will be able to inflict offensive damage on the Celtics, the team that is rampaging through the league like John Wick. Download the scripts, think of all the risks, blow a kiss then submit the lineups. Hopefully one of them ships.

CLE is the only team playing the first leg of a back-to-back set. BKN, HOU and SA played last night.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,800) and LaMelo Ball ($9,800) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, three games have totals of at least 230 — DET/BKN (233), CHI/CHA (234) and SA/LAC (234). The largest spread is the Clippers -12.5 over the Spurs, while the tightest spread is the Suns -1 over the Mavericks. CHA and HOU are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns ($12,700) – It’s always difficult clicking on someone like Doncic because of the price tag. Will he kill you for not rostering him? If he scores below 60 DKFP, you’re probably good as it’s something that’s happened 20 times this season. He’s exceeded points expectations 60% of the time this season. That said, he’s gone over 80 DKFP eight times with a high of 110.75!

He’s playing 38 to 40 minutes per contest, has a usage rate close to 40% and is a threat to triple-double on any given night. Much will depend on how the slate shakes out with value and such, but Doncic is always someone we need to consider because he can break the slate.

Phoenix is 11th in defensive rating but has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 3.18% above the league average. In two prior meetings with the Suns this season, Doncic went for 56.25 and 59 DKFP.

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons ($10,300) – It took a few games for Irving to get comfortable in the true alpha role without Kevin Durant, but he’s now there and some. Over the last four games, he’s gone for 52, 62.25, 83.75 and 61.75 DKFP. He’s playing 38 to 39 minutes per night and, while the usage rate has fluctuated from 29% to 41.1%, Irving has scored at least 30 points in all of those contests while stuffing the stat sheet in every statistical category sans blocks. He has an 11-rebound game, a-10 assist game and two games with four steals.

The Pistons are a terrible team, so there is some blowout risk here. I’d imagine, though, that if that happens, Irving will have been a big reason why. Detroit plays at the 11th-fastest pace and is 29th in defensive rating.

Other Options - Darius Garland ($8,600), Jalen Brunson ($8,000), Terry Rozier ($8,100)

Value

Coby White, Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets ($3,900) – White is the microwave off the bench for the Bulls. Over the last six games, he’s attempted double-digit shots in four of those contests and gone for at least 20 DKFP in five with a high of 37 DKFP. He should get plenty of opportunities in this one as the Hornets play at the 10th-fastest pace and are 27th in defensive rating. Chicago is also favored by 6 points on the road, so there is some blowout risk, which could tack on a few more minutes for White. Regardless, White should at least play in the low-20s and put up shots when he’s on the court.

Other Options - Seth Curry ($5,000), Alex Caruso ($4,100), Caris LeVert ($5,600) if Mitchell is out

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Boston Celtics ($9,900) – All hail, Julius! There was a time when Randle would have difficulty walking down the streets of Manhattan for fear that someone would stab him in the back. Now? The people would intersect like ants and flaunt him around on the human throne.

He’s third in double-doubles on the season. Since December 21, a span of 18 games, he’s scored fewer than 50 DKFP just twice. Randle has put up over 60 DKFP six times with a high of 71.75 over that time frame. He’s averaging 39.1 minutes and garnering a usage rate from 25% to 40%.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets ($6,900) – Someone has to score for Detroit, right? Buehler? Bogdanovic has been that guy for the Pistons this season, garnering a usage rate in the high 20s to low 30s. He’s averaging a career-high 21.5 points while chucking up 14.7 shots per game. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP nine times this season with two over 50. Brooklyn has boosted the FPPM to small forwards by 14.5% above the league average and this could turn into a Kyrie vs. Bojan show tonight.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($11,200), Ben Simmons ($6,700), PJ Washington ($6,200)

Value

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets ($3,600) – Okoro is a 3-and-D player who doesn’t garner a high usage rate. It’s usually in the 10% range. The ceiling isn’t particularly high and Okoro has failed to exceed 30 DKFP on the season. A ringing endorsement but I’m not enamored with much of the value as it stands currently. Okoro has gone for at least 20 DKFP 12 times this season with four of those in the last five games. The Rockets are 28th in defensive rating and allow the most 3-point attempts per game.

Other Options - Cameron Johnson ($5,300), Patrick Williams ($4,700), Jalen McDaniels ($5,200) if Hayward is out

Center

Studs

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons ($7,600) – Claxton has exceeded points expectations 80% of the time this season. Over the last six games, he’s put up at least 40 DKFP in five of them with a high of 50.75. Now he gets a matchup against a Pistons team that has boosted the FPPM to centers by a league-leading 18.15% above league average.

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($8,700) - Remember when Stephen Silas was bringing Sengun off the bench? Ha, those were hilarious times. At least he finally realized the folly of his ways and made Sengun more of the offensive hub for the Rockets. Over the last five games, Sengun has gone for over 50 DKFP four times with a high of 70.25 DKFP. He triple-doubled in his most recent contest and is a threat to do so on a nightly basis. He’s averaged 7.4 assists over the last eight games. Sengun has exceeded points expectations a whopping 90% of the time this season.

Cleveland is one of the top defensive teams in the league, but because they play big, that should keep Sengun on the court more. Plus, his ability to contribute in every statistical category and the fact that the Rockets have made him a focal point of the offense provides a high floor. The only worry is possible elevated ownership due to recency bias.

Other Options - Nikola Vucevic ($9,000), Mason Plumlee ($6,800)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs ($5,700) – The range of outcomes is wide for Zubac from both a playing time and DKFP perspective. If he went for either 17 DKFP or 45 DKFP, I wouldn’t be surprised. So, the price tag isn’t great since it leans more toward the higher range of outcomes. That said, I’m not crazy about the other lower-priced options and Zubac has a great matchup against a Spurs team that has boosted the FPPM to centers by 14.09% above the league average. In three games against the Spurs this season, Zubac has gone for 48.25, 19.75 and 35 DKFP.

Other Options - Jalen Duren ($5,100), Derrick Jones Jr. ($3,300)

