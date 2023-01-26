Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for the Conference Championship Round

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football captain plays for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL playoffs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1M Sunday Night Showdown [$250K to 1st] (CIN vs KC)

Eagles vs. 49ers

Pearce’s Pick: DeVonta Smith ($13,200 CP)

Geoff’s Pick: A.J. Brown ($13,800 CP)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Pearce’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($15,900 CP)

Geoff’s Pick: Ja’Marr Chase ($15,600 CP)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1M Sunday Night Showdown [$250K to 1st] (CIN vs KC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.