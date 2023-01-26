Do the Eagles have the best team in the NFL?

Ross Tucker of The Ross Tucker Podcast joins The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to break down the NFL playoffs.

Stugotz wonders if people are making a little too much out of Brock Purdy and how much credit he deserves for the 49ers’ success since he took over under center. Interestingly, Ross agreed to a point but had actually tweeted about this earlier in the day ...

I’m going to lose my mind when the minions come out of the woodwork to say “Purdy’s not good”, “that’s why he was the last pick of the draft”, etc. if things don’t go well on Sunday. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 26, 2023

Ross also notes that the environment will be insane and that many quarterbacks would play lousy in that environment. He also says that if the Eagles win and the 49ers struggle, “all of the draft guys, who don’t want to feel bad about themselves because they said nobody should draft Purdy, they’re going to say, ‘He’s just limited, see, he just can’t do it.’ ”

Ross also takes umbrage when Stugotz asks if he agrees that the 49ers are the top-to-bottom most talented team in the NFL.

“No chance. It’s the Eagles!”

Ross notes that 16 of the Eagles’ 22 starters are either Pro Bowlers or Pro Bowl alternates, even with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Dallas Goedert not being eligible due to injury at the time of Pro Bowl voting.

He goes even further, saying it’s the best Eagles team he has ever seen. However, he also said this would be a “huge missed opportunity for them if they lose this game,” noting that they’re playing at home, they have the best team, they have an MVP QB against a rookie QB. Ross said if they lose this game they’re going to be talking about it for years, adding, “This is the year, this is the time for the Eagles, right now.”

In the AFC, Ross says Joe Burrow is now the “new version of the Brady-Manning prototype.” Ross adds that you can tell that Burrow is the son of a coach and that he thinks Burrow will be around for a long time.

Finally, later in the show, the discussion turns to the cinema and the best movies of 2022 ...

What was the best movie of 2022?



https://t.co/zII63Axnt3 pic.twitter.com/H2w45rpfqb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 26, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Nepo Babies

It’s Awards Season and David Samson joins us to talk about how nepotism works in Hollywood. Plus, Arte Moreno has decided to pull the sale of the Los Angeles Angels. We discuss.

The Big Suey: Narrating Your Own Meltdown

On this episode of the Meadowlarkers, Howard Bryant, Kate Fagan, and Amin Elhassan review the new Netflix series Break Point, which is the Drive to Survive equivalent for the world of Tennis. They discuss the growth of this genre and how much you actually learn about the sport through the series, the mental breakdown that can happen around the sport, and how insular the world of top-level tennis is.

Hour 1: $7,000 A Minute

On this episode, we explore the inner darkness inside of Witty, discuss the best movies we saw this year, and talk to NFL Hall of Fame finalist DeMarcus Ware about being an absolute menace, being late for meetings, and being afraid on every snap he played.

Hour 2: GodMode

Stugotz, Amin Elhassan and the crew discuss Twitter’s GodMode and our random impressions lead us to a dinner between Alex Jones and Jennifer Coolidge where Stephen A. Smith is the waiter. Also, Ross Tucker joins us to discuss beer pong and the NFL Playoffs. Check out the Ross Tucker podcast brought to you by our friends at DraftKings!

Postgame Show: Shit List

Amin Elhassan has Chris Cote on his shit list for using his a certain prop in his Tik Tok dance video. Plus, Thursday Thunder rumbles on.

