Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for the Conference Championship Round

Throughout the week, DraftKings contributors join The Sweat to give their favorite picks for upcoming events. Below is a collection of top DraftKings plays from The Sweat for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL playoffs.

NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st]

On Tuesday, DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football plays for the Conference Championship Round.

Steve’s Picks:

QB: Joe Burrow ($6,800)

RB: Jerick McKinnon ($5,400)

WR: Tee Higgins ($5,400)

TE: Dallas Goedert ($4,100)

Geoff’s Picks:

QB: Patrick Mahomes ($7,600)

RB: Samaje Perine ($4,500), Elijah Mitchell ($4,900)

WR: Kadarius Toney ($3,700), Brandon Aiyuk ($4,400)

TE: Dallas Goedert ($4,100), Hayden Hurst ($3,000)

On Wednesday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to discuss picks on DraftKings Sportsbook.

On Thursday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Showdown plays for the Conference Championship Round.

Eagles vs. 49ers

Value Plays

Pearce’s Pick: Kenneth Gainwell ($4,800 Showdown)

Geoff’s Pick: Eagles DST ($3,600 Showdown)

Captain Plays

Pearce’s Pick: DeVonta Smith ($13,200 CP)

Geoff’s Pick: A.J. Brown ($13,800 CP)

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Value Plays

Pearce’s Pick: Jerick McKinnon ($6,600 Showdown)

Geoff’s Pick: Noah Gray ($1,400 Showdown)

Captain Plays

Pearce’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($15,900 CP)

Geoff’s Pick: Ja’Marr Chase ($15,600 CP)

