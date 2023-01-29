Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 29

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the three-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, $8,800 — Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love are questionable on Sunday. Mitchell has missed the Cavs’ last two games. In those games, Garland scored 54.5 and 63 DKFP. Even before Mitchell’s absence, Garland was rolling. Over his last seven games, Garland is averaging 53 DKFP across 37.1 MPG for a return of 6.4x.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, $10,200 — With the projected lineup changes, he should see a significant boost in minutes. His minutes projection is through the roof, now he just has to do something with the minutes (34 projected minutes). This is notable because the only thing holding Morant back is his team’s own success. Morant doesn’t have to log a lot of minutes each night. On Sunday, Steven Adams will be out and Desmond Bane is doubtful. However, Memphis is still a 9-point favorite on Sunday, so the minutes are not guaranteed. Fading Morant isn’t out of the question, but fading one of the best players in the NBA on a three-game slate is very risky. Also, Memphis has lost five in a row. It’s time to turn the ship around and get back on course. The captain is going to take the wheel on Sunday.

Value

Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,400 — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played on Saturday night. Not only did they both play in the Clippers’ win over the Hawks, but both played over 37 minutes. Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac also played 35 minutes. The Clippers’ rotation will be completely different on Sunday. Jackson is capable of being a starter, but he lost his minutes when Leonard returned to full-time activity. Over the last three games, Jackson is averaging 25.3 DKFP in 21.3 MPG with a 26.9% usage rate.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, $4,400 — It’s not impossible for him to flirt with 7x tonight, and a 6x return seems perfectly reasonable. As far as scoring goes, this game projects to be one of the most exciting on the slate (239.5). The Grizzlies are facing one of the bottom third defenses in the league in the Pacers (113.3 defensive efficiency), and the Pacers — 104.3 in Pace (third) — will make the already fast Grizzlies (third in pace) faster.

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, $11,600 — It’s a small slate. Play Giannis. On an 11-game slate, play Giannis. There are plenty of value options and viable punts, play Giannis. Just look at the stats — 33.4 MPG with a 38.3% Usage Rate for a league leading 1.9 FPPM. Play Giannis.

Value

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, $4,900 — The Grizzlies are facing adversity. This is a pivotal moment in the season. Ja Morant will likely step up, but the Grizzlies need their other scorers to pitch in. Brooks is a shooter, but maybe not a scorer. Brooks played 37 minutes for the short-handed Grizzlies on Friday. He took 17 shots, but finished the day with a paltry 26 DKFP. A 2-for-10 3-point performance will do that. If the threes fall on Sunday, he’ll be in the optimal lineup. If not, he won’t kill lineups on the small slate.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, $3,200 — This value pick might be going a little too far, but it’s a small slate. The Pacers are weak defensively and they’re an up-tempo team. The Grizzlies’ new rotation (injuries) did not lead to a ton of minutes from Aldama on Friday. He played 18 minutes in the Grizzlies loss to the Timberwolves. Aldama could receive a minutes increase on Sunday — soft, up-tempo minutes. He could also get additional run in a blowout win (Grizzlies -9).

Center

Studs

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, $7,200 — The Cavs could again be short-handed and the Clippers are likely going to sit several stars — at the very least, the Clippers will be limiting their normal starters. In the last two games with Cleveland missing Donovan Mitchell, Mobley scored 42.75 and 44 DKFP. He has scored over 42 DKFP in four of the last six games.

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, $7,100 — This is the least appealing game on the small slate. This should lead to lower ownership and at least a conversation about the stars in this game. The Pelicans are hurt and struggling at the moment. This has left a lot of work for Jo-Val. His FPPM is 1.25 and he’s been logging an additional five minutes above his season average of late. Unfortunately, he draws a very tough matchup on this slate, but the Bucks do run at a top-10 rate.

Value

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,300 — Minutes and usage rates receive a lot of attention in DFS, but don’t overlook his True Shooting Percentage (68.9% True Shooting). With injuries to Memphis starters, Clarke will play at least 30 minutes on Sunday. On Friday he played 28 minutes and scored 33.25 DKFP, and on Wednesday, he played 32 minutes and scored 33.5 DKFP. On top of the minutes and usage increase, the Pacers present a soft matchup with a 113.3 Defensive Efficiency Rating (26th) and an appealing 104.3 in Pace (3rd).

Robert Covington, Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,600 — His 16.6 MPG and 15.7% Usage Rate are not appealing, but everything is situational in DFS. This is a three-game slate, so the bar has to be lowered when searching for value. However, this isn’t really a pick that requires the bar to be lowered. Bob Covington did not travel with the Clippers to Atlanta on Saturday. On the back-to-back, Covington is set up to get minutes vs. the Cavs. Even without minutes — he’s averaging under 20 MPG over the last 11 games — Covington has exceed 5.5x eight times. In those eight games, his average return is 7.6x.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.