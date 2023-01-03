Dan Le Batard: “Tua Tagovailoa is the most polarizing QB in the NFL”

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz host Dan Le Batard and crew discuss Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after another concussion, including former Dolphin Ricky Williams’ past comments that the NFL may not be for Tua, comparing him to RGIII. The crew also considers whether Tua knows how to properly take a hit like Tom Brady or Russell Wilson, or if he’s too small for the physicality of the current NFL.

The crew then gives their thoughts on the NBA, including the state of the Mavericks and who they have surrounded Luka Doncic with and where the Heat stand at this point in the season. Plus, the latest on the Dana White incident on New Year’s Eve is discussed.

2023 begins with some difficult football conservations. First, our thoughts and emotions after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field due to cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Then, Tua Tagovailoa and his future in football after yet another concussion.

The Big Suey begins with some basketball talk on the Bucks, Wolves, Luka, and more before we get to Mike Ryan’s Pat Riley Dossier. Dan tells us a story from the break that ended with a random partygoer potentially believing he saved Dan’s life. Then, Dana White slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve. We discuss White’s actions and what we expect from ESPN’s coverage of it moving forward. Plus, a discussion on how powerful people like James Dolan stay in power.

