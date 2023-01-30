Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR remains in California this week for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which consists of three courses. Every golfer in this field full field event will play a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links (par 72, 7,051 yards), Spyglass Hill (par 72, 7,041 yards), and the Monterey Peninsula Shore Course (par 71, 6,957 yards). Then, there will be a limited cut following the first three rounds, with the top-60 and ties moving onto the final round, which will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Notably, all the previous strokes gained data for this event exclusively comes from this par 72.

All three of these tracks for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am present very similar challenges. They are all short courses that are littered with bunkers and feature tiny poa greens. Clubbing down to improve your accuracy will be a common strategy this week, making off-the-tee play mostly irrelevant, while approach stats will be critical for success. Of the past four Pebble Beach Pro-Am champions, three have finished the tournament top-seven in SG: Approach. Also, prioritizing strong par-4 players is a must for this multiple course event. For 10 years running, the winner of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am has finished the week top-three in par-four efficiency. Last, but not least, a compelling showing with your flat stick will be essential this week, with two of the past Pebble Beach Pro-Am victors ranking top-three in SG: Putting during their wins. With all three of these courses presenting poa putting surfaces, targeting golfers with strong histories on this rare green type is a savvy move.

With most players gearing up for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week, only three of the top-20 ranked players in the world will be teeing it up at Pebble Beach this week. Below, I dive into my top four value plays on DraftKings for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, that all cost less than $7.5K.

Beau Hossler ($7,400) – Hossler is a prime bounce back candidate this week after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 27-year-old still gained strokes with his irons at Torrey Pines despite missing the weekend and has only missed two cuts in his past 10 starts. Hossler has carded three top-25 finishes this season and has made three consecutive cuts at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, most notably with a solo third place finish last season, in which he ranked fifth in SG: Putting and seventh in par-4 efficiency.

When comparing DFS pricing to outright odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook, Hossler sticks out like a sore thumb. The Texas product carries +6000 odds to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, which are better odds than David Lipsky, who is significantly more expensive for DFS at $8,200.

Joseph Bramlett ($7,400) – Bramlett has advanced to the weekend at two of the last three Pebble Beach Pro-Ams - including a T18 in 2020 - and is playing consistent golf right now. Coming into this week, the Stanford graduate has made six consecutive cuts, with his best finishes of this stretch being a T9 at the Houston Open and a T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Impressively, Bramlett ranked sixth in SG: Approach and fifth in par-4 efficiency at Torrey Pines last week.

Looking to build off this impressive performance, the 34-year-old is a real threat for a top-20 finish this weekend and undoubtedly one of the best values on the board at this low price tag.

Scott Piercy ($7,200) – Piercy is a compelling combination of current form and course history that needs to be attacked at this cheap salary. The veteran has made back-to-back cuts and shot under par in six of these eight rounds. Furthermore, Piercy gained strokes on approach at both of these events. The 44-year-old will now look to carry this momentum over to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is an event he has flourished at in the past.

Piercy has made five of his last six cuts at this multiple-course event, including three top-20 finishes.

Kevin Streelman ($7,100) – Streelman needs to be included in your player pool at this low-price tag, which is a massive $2,000 discount from his salary from last year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Streelman ranks sixth in Total Strokes Gained in this field last over his past 50 rounds at courses that feature poa greens, and has made 10 of his last 12 cuts the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, seven of which were top-20 results. Notably, the 44-year-old produced three straight top-10 finishes at this tournament from 2018-2020, with the final performance of this run being a runner-up finish.

Streelman has made two of his past three cuts coming into this week and is far too cheap for his chances of making the cut at an event that he loves.

