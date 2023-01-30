Did the better team win the AFC Championship on Sunday?

In the aftermath of Championship Sunday in the NFL, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the elephant in the room — the officiating in the Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game.

First of all, the crew all agree that the so-called “Missouri Mulligan” — despite being something Stugotz says he’s never seen before — did not end up mattering and Jessica even goes so far as to say it was, in fact, the right call. Witty jumps in to say that the unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit on the sidelines on Patrick Mahomes was also the right call.

Witty then took it a step further, saying it’s “Such a loser’s lament to complain about officials,” while also claiming he does not complain about officials.

Greg chimes in that it stinks that bad officiating has become the narrative about the game because Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown to Travis Kelce was brilliant and really the difference in the game, even on just one foot as Jessica points out.

Mike said he didn’t think the officiating crew in the AFC title game was very good, and Witty wondered if “all-star” ref crews for the playoffs actually hurt the continuity in the AFC Championship.

Mike then points out that despite all the complaints online from the Bengals and their fans about the officiating on Sunday, over the course of their current two-year run they’ve actually been quite fortunate. Thus, it’s hard to feel for them when things didn’t go their way.

The crew also points out that the Bengals had opportunities to pick up the win once the game was tied at 20, but was undone by offensive line difficulties and penalties. Mike says it was clear that, despite all the injuries for the Chiefs, the better team won on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stugotz brings the heat with his Weekend Observations ...

“When you have 4 quarterbacks, it means you don’t have one…There’s always something with this Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. Built in excuses.” @Stugotz790’s Weekend Observations

Brought you by @MillerLite



https://t.co/Vt052CTYOu pic.twitter.com/OynNFuc34Z — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 30, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Bleep The Wall Warriors

Mike is thinking about getting liposuction. Chris Cote let his emotions get the best of him during a speech to the Cesta Cyclones. Who are the Hurricanes interested in bringing in at OC?

The Big Suey: NFL Playoffs

Stugotz and the crew discuss the NFL Conference Championship games, Patrick Reed beefing with Rory McIlroy, and Stugotz is hoping the Jets land Aaron Rodgers.

Hour 1: Weekend Observations

Stugotz shares his Weekend Observations. What will the 49ers do next season at QB? Billy is worried about his calendar when he switches time zones.

Hour 2: Pat Bev Legacy Game

Mike Schur and the crew debate if giving Wrexham scores is a spoiler, how much the Lakers have been screwed by calls, and the 1994 fight between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks. Plus, Tony’s Top 5 and Funniest Thing From The Sports Weekend.

Postgame Show: Penne Alla Vodka

Mike’s getting bizarre IG ads, Jess hates what the Empire State Building is doing, and we get a Lionel Messi-MLS update.

