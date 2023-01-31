NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Sunday. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles slate locks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Joey Logano ($10,200) — In a racing series determined by winning the last race of the season, book-ending is a big deal. Logano won the 2022 Championship at the short, flat track in Phoenix. He began the season with an exhibition win at the short, flat track in L.A.

2. Kyle Busch ($9,100) — The switch to RCR might be bumpy or it might be a boost. Tyler Reddick was a championship contender for RCR in 2022. If Reddick’s car did not break down, he might have led nearly every lap in the 2022 Clash at The Coliseum. If not for a inopportune caution, Busch would have won the 2022 Clash.

3. Chase Elliott ($10,000) — Last season, Elliott’s car was the best in the very first test for the Next Gen car. He was unable to show off his speed during the race because he was buried in traffic at this fabricated track where passing was nearly impossible.

4. Kyle Larson ($9,500) — Michael Jordan didn’t have a weakness. The Michael Jordan of NASCAR doesn’t either. Larson used to struggle at short, flat tracks, but not anymore. He was a top-5 driver at L.A. last season, and he led the most laps at Martinsville in the fall.

5. Christopher Bell ($9,700) — The penultimate race of the 2022 season was at Martinsville. It’s a tiny track and it’s flat. It’s the best comparison for Los Angeles. Bell won that race. He also won at New Hampshire (flat-banked turns), and almost won at Richmond (short, flat track).

6. Ryan Blaney ($9,300) — The Dietrich Data score is my own proprietary statistic. It’s more accurate and informative than finishing position, average running position, driver rating and driver rating rank. At the short, flat tracks, Blaney’s 0.82 Dietrich Data score was the third-best (Logano was first with 0.88).

7. William Byron ($8,400) — His 0.82 Dietrich Data score is tied for the third-highest at the short, flat tracks last season. A 1.00 is the maximum score and that is what Byron earned in his Martinsville win last spring.

8. Kevin Harvick ($7,800) — He’s not done yet. After a disappointing 2021 season, Harvick got off the mat in 2022. Despite struggles in 2021, SHR’s short-track program was strong. It took a step forward in 2022. Harvick won at Richmond and ranked sixth at the short, flat tracks.

9. Denny Hamlin ($8,600) — To say the quarter-mile track inside the L.A. Coliseum is unique is an understatement. Compared to most grass-roots local tracks — like the ones Hamlin grew up racing — it’s not that unique, but for the Cup Series, it’s a major throwback. It’s old school and suits old school vets like Hamlin.

10. Ross Chastain ($8,900) — This is an exhibition race. It’s purely a show. It’s a short track with cars glued to the bottom. See where we are going here? Why wouldn’t Chastain attempt another Martinsville Maneuver and ride the wall to a top finish? Because NASCAR banned the Hail Melon this week.

11. Chase Briscoe ($7,100) — Hit reset. Briscoe struggled in his first two seasons. They were his first two seasons, and his equipment was lacking. With an unfair equipment advantage, he destroyed the Xfinity Series in 2020. He’s not great but he’s not terrible either. Hit reset. There is potential here. Briscoe introduced the Cup Series to constant shifting. This is a risky proposition, but this is DFS.

12. Ryan Preece ($6,000) — It’s unclear if his modified history will help him out. Those cars drive much differently than a Cup Series stock car, but Preece has a ton of short, flat track experience nonetheless. He’s also driving solid equipment (SHR). He has proven his worth in the lower divisions by winning in competitive equipment.

13. Justin Haley ($5,400) — This is a peculiar track. Any sort of history matters. Haley has never been an exceptional short-track racer in NASCAR’s three major series, but he rose through the ranks by winning at local short tracks. He showed off those skills last year in the Clash. He was in contention before Kyle Larson wrecked Haley late in the race.

14. Erik Jones ($6,300) — Legacy Motor Club (formerly Petty GMS) is a serious team. They’ve come a long way in the last year. Erik Jones proved that he’s still got it with his 2022 Darlington win, and Dave Elenz may be one of the best crew chiefs in the sport.

15. Alex Bowman ($6,900) — The 2022 campaign was disappointing for Alex Bowman. After four wins in 2021, he only scored one win last season (Las Vegas). Two of his four wins in 2021 were at short, flat tracks.

