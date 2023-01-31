Are we bored with Patrick Mahomes?

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the NFL MVP race between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts — and whether the even should be a race.

Greg Cote starts off the discussion by touting Hurts’ dual-threat capabilities, noting that while he thinks Mahomes is going to get the award, if Hurts outplays Mahomes and is able to win the Super Bowl to him he’s the MVP.

Tony notes that it feels like there is a little bit of “LeBron fatigue” when it comes to Mahomes, with everyone knowing that he’s the best player in the NFL while at the same Hurts has developed his passing game so much. Given Hurts’ aforementioned dual-threat abilities, Tony asks why isn’t it his turn to get an MVP? Furthermore, Tony claims no one was more valuable to his team than Hurts.

Stugotz does point out that everyone expected Mahomes and the Chiefs to be good again, while there were some questions about Hurts and the Eagles, with some saying if the quarterback was good the team could be great. Mike says that’s actually an argument in favor of Mahomes, because it points out how loaded the Eagles are and brings into question how much of their success can be given to Hurts.

Mike also thinks people get too caught up in trying to find somebody different and everyone just doesn’t want to acknowledge the reality that Patrick Mahomes is the top of the line when it comes to the quarterback position in the NFL right now. Witty follows that up by saying we can’t be bored with Mahomes greatness already and that it was stupid when the NBA got bored of giving Michael Jordan MVPs after a certain point in the 1990s.

Everyone agrees that if you were to hold a re-draft that Mahomes would be the first player taken and Mike says Mahomes is head and shoulders the best and that it’s dumb not to, so just give the award to the best player. And Mike knows who to blame.

Hipsters.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the hipster votes. We just want something new and exciting and it’s OK for Jalen Hurts, just like it’s OK for Joe Burrow, to not be as valuable to their team as Patrick Mahomes is and still be valuable. The honor is to be in the discussion but if you’re voting for Jalen Hurts over Patrick Mahomes you’re kind of just hating on Patrick Mahomes and the notion of giving it onto a legacy candidate.”

Mike says Hurts is an outstanding player, incredibly decisive, really athletic, made vast improvements throwing the ball and still has room to grow. He’s just not as good as Patrick Mahomes and in the end people can still have their flowers — just second-place flowers.

Later in the show, Mike shows off his true talent ...

Insanely impressive performance from @MichaelRyanRuiz as he tries to rattle off all the World Series winners from 1994-2017.



"I love that you can do all that but you can't name the last 5 (World Series winners)." – @__ChrisCote



https://t.co/VbQateWxL0 pic.twitter.com/zu6NzmMPEg — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 31, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Number 2 Starters

Stugotz, Greg Cote and the crew play a new game called “Name Number 2 Starters” and Mike Ryan shows off his baseball knowledge naming World Series champions as far back as he can. Also, we all learn the number 1 song in the world when we were born.

The Big Suey: The Real MVP

We’re very excited about this Super Bowl matchup and get into the biggest question of the year. Are we tired of Patrick Mahomes?

Hour 1: Ron Magill + Mike Schur

Ron Magill offends the entire shipping container by not knowing any of their kid’s names and he tells us which animals would be on the MVP medal stand at Zoo Miami. Also, Mike Schur joins us to play “Name Number 2 Starters.”

Hour 2: Rub of the Green

Mike Ryan did something nice for Mike Schur and immediately felt bad about it. He’ll tell you why. Also, how can a Columbian view himself as a Brit? Plus, what’s Lionel Messi going to do?

Postgame Show: Back In My Day

Stugotz, Greg Cote and the crew discuss the value of eyebrows and Greg has a Back In My Day.

