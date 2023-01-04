Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 4

After a small three-game slate on Tuesday, the NBA is back in full swing. Wednesday features 12 games to choose from, with the DraftKings main slate getting underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks ($8,500) – Fox is in the midst of arguably the best year of his career. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting greater than 50% from the field. He’s a big part of the team’s turnaround this season, with the Kings currently residing in fifth place in the Western Conference. Fox has averaged 1.25 DKFP per minute this season, and he’s scored at least 44.25 DKFP in three of his past four games.

He’s in a great spot for another big performance on Wednesday. The Kings and Hawks both play fast, and this game features a 245-point total and just a 1.5-point spread. The Hawks have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing point guards this season, so this is a phenomenal spot for Fox to go off.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs ($7,000) – Brunson recently missed games with hip soreness, but the Knicks wasted no time throwing him back into the deep end of the pool. He racked up 39 minutes in his first game back, and he finished with 24 points on a 33% usage rate. Brunson has averaged 1.12 DKFP per minute this season, and he should continue to play all the minutes he can handle with RJ Barrett out of the lineup.

Other Options – Jordan Poole ($8,300), Immanuel Quickley ($6,200)

Value

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($5,300) – The Magic are going to finish serving all of the suspensions they incurred for last week’s skirmish with the Pistons. Franz Wagner is among the four players who will serve their suspension, while four other players are out due to injury. Ultimately, the team is expected to have just nine active plays for this contest.

That should result in a few additional minutes for Anthony. He’s already been a solid source of value recently, scoring at least 28.25 DKFP in three of his past four games, and he’s averaged 1.04 DKFP per minute this season. If he can approach 30 minutes in this contest, he’s a great bet to return value vs. the Thunder. Not only is OKC on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed their last game with an illness. There’s a chance he could be out for the second straight night.

Other Options – Gary Trent Jr. ($5,500), Caris LeVert ($5,500)

Forward

Studs

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,000) – Banchero is the top stud target for the short-handed Magic. While they’re thin everywhere, they’re particularly thin in the frontcourt. Mo Wagner, Bol Bol and Admiral Schofield are all unavailable Wednesday evening, leaving Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba to handle most of the minutes.

Banchero has also been one of the biggest beneficiaries with Franz Wagner off the floor this season. He’s increased his usage rate by a team-high 4.1% in that situation, resulting in an average of 1.13 DKFP per minute. He has an elite combination of floor and ceiling given his massive expected workload on this slate.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets ($6,500) – Jackson is still working his way into the Grizzlies’ rotation. The young big man missed most of the early season, and his minutes have been capped around 30 per game since he returned to the lineup. However, Jackson is capable of doing a ton of damage in limited minutes. He’s arguably the best shot blocker in the entire league, and he ranks fourth on the team with a 23.4% usage rate. Add it all up, and he’s averaged 1.29 DKFP per minute this season.

The Grizzlies also draw one of the best matchups of the day vs. the Hornets. They’ve played at the fastest pace in the league since LaMelo Ball returned from injury, and the Grizzlies’ implied team total of 122 ranks second on the slate.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Julius Randle ($10,500)

Value

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($4,400) – The Hornets are dealing with some key injuries at the moment. Kelly Oubre is going to miss an extended period with a hand injury, while Gordon Hayward is doubtful with a hamstring injury. They don’t have a ton of depth to begin with on the wing, so the team will be significantly short-handed if Hayward can’t go.

That would open up a nice chunk of playing time for McDaniels. He’s already been a solid part of their offense recently, racking up at least 22.5 DKFP in three of his past four games. He’s coming off 31.3 minutes in his last contest, and McDaniels has averaged 0.92 DKFP per minute over the past month. He’s too cheap at $4,400.

Other Options – Naji Marshall ($4,800), Harrison Barnes ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets ($7,400) – There are plenty of studs worth paying up for on Wednesday, which is not surprising for a 12-game slate. However, there isn’t a ton of value at the moment. That could change as the day progresses, but for now, it’s hard to lock a $10k+ player into your lineup.

Vucevic is a nice alternative if you’re looking to pay up at this position. He’s been a very consistent performer for the Bulls of late, exceeding salary-based expectations in seven of his past nine games. He has at least 41.25 DKFP in three of his past four outings, and the Nets represent a solid matchup for opposing centers.

Other Options – Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,400), Jonas Valanciunas ($6,300)

Value

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies at Charlotte Hornets ($5,400) – Adams stands out as one of the best value options of the day. He’s been an absolute beast on the boards recently, grabbing at least 17 rebounds in three straight games. He’s unsurprisingly finished with at least 42.25 DKFP in all three contests, and you’ll gladly take that kind of production at $5,400.

Adams also saw a few additional minutes with Brandon Clarke sidelined on Sunday, and he can do serious damage with extra playing time vs. the Hornets. They’ve been the best matchup in fantasy for opposing centers this season, allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position. They also allow the most rebounds per game to opposing centers, so they play right into Adams’ biggest strength.

Other Options – Onyeka Okongwu ($5,800), Jaylin Williams ($3,300)

