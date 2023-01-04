Has Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy been tarnished?

NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe joins Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and touches on all the latest stories in the world of international soccer. Notably, she discusses Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that his recent “behavior has been so disappointing” and that her 6-year-old son cannot look to him for example of sportsmanship. She also touches upon the ongoing controversy surrounding U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter and speaks about the Qatar World Cup and how corruption will continue in FIFA.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Hour 1: “Rebecca Lowe, Luke Thomas and Carli Lloyd” | 00:00 - 41:00

First, Rebecca Lowe joins us to discuss her unique journey to the top of broadcasting, sports radio in England, Salt Bae, Ronaldo, the world churlish, and a whole lot more. Then, Luke Thomas is here to discuss the details of Dana White and UFC. He explains how the incentive to punish White is low for anyone above him and why there is a hurdle to changing behavior around UFC.

Hour 2: “When You’re Sleeping Next to Montell Jordan” | 41:01 - 01:28:15

Shingles, Rickets, and paying off punishments. We continue our discussion on UFC and some of the other ways it’s corrupt, and then dive into the tension between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Then, Carli Lloyd joins us before the premiere of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” to tell us about some of the most surreal experience throughout her journey filming the show and her addiction to challenges.

It’s time we find out who can throw an orange 100 yards.

