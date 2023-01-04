Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 18

Here are my three favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for this week’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

3. Mike White ($5,300) / Garrett Wilson ($5,800), New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

White and Garrett had miserable days against the Seahawks stingy secondary last week, but are set up for a nice bounce back this week against the Dolphins. Firstly, this is one of the cheapest QB/WR1 stacks you are going to find anywhere, at just a combined $9,100. This is before you even factor in the matchup, which is a good one, as the Dolphins have allowed the second most DKFP in the NFL to opposing quarterbacks, while sitting 19th in DKFP to wide receivers.

Even in a down game last week, Wilson still saw 11 targets, while White threw 46 passes. This is simply absurd volume for the combined price, and all the contextual factors are in place for a strong game from the Jets offense.

2. Dak Prescott ($6,600) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,200), Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

This Prescott/Lamb connection has been absolutely dialed in over the past two games, as the two have hooked up a combined 21 times for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lamb has now seen 14 and 11 targets in this time frame, while Prescott is coming off a 41 attempt outing against the Titans last Thursday.

The Commanders, much like the Titans, have an elite rush defense, which should push the Cowboys into another pass heavy game plan this week. Dallas is still very live for the NFC East and No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it starts with a win this week against the already eliminated Commanders. I would expect the Cowboys to lean on their stars this week, which means Lamb should challenge double digit targets yet again.

1. Kirk Cousins ($6,500) / Justin Jefferson ($9,100), Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The Vikings got thoroughly embarrassed in every facet of the game last week by the Packers, en route to a 41-17 loss. Both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson had miserable afternoons, with the former throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. Jefferson got absolutely locked down by Jaire Alexander and was held catch-less midway through the third quarter, while finishing with just one catch for 15 yards.

There’s absolutely no way they are getting held down again this week against this Bears team that got absolutely torched by Jared Goff and the Lions last week. Chicago has now allowed 25 points or more in every game since Week 7. The Vikings still have incentive to win this game, because if they win they will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC rather than the No. 3 seed. There is also quite a bit of incentive for Jefferson as well, as he’s 194 receiving yards away from passing Calvin Johnson for the NFL’s all time single season receiving yards record. He will be busy Sunday.

