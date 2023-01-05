Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 6

Eleven games on a Friday is a whopper. After Thursday’s four-gamer, this slate is proper. I’d even say that if it was for soccer but that wouldn’t be popular. I nod my head up and down because that wouldn’t be a shocker. Enough of this silly fodder. Time to buckle down and concentrate so that we can become sharper, in order to prosper so much that we make it rain dollar bills from a newly purchased chopper.

CHI, LAL, NOP and SA are playing the first leg of a back-to-back. DEN and LAC played last night.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are the biggest favorites at 11.5 points over the Hornets. There are four games with a spread of only 1 point: IND/POR, DET/SA, WAS/OKC and MIA/PHO. NOP and PHO are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls ($10,100) – Joel Embiid is out for his second consecutive game, so much of the offensive load will be shouldered by Harden. On the season, the usage rate is 26% but increases to 33% with Embiid off the court. Harden is a threat to triple-double on any given night and has a good matchup against the Bulls, who have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 14.56% above league average, with a 22.14% boost in 3-pointers.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets ($8,500) – Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both out for this one. With those two off the court this season, McCollum has led the Pelicans with a 31.4% usage rate. In the last four Zion-less games, McCollum has gone for 42.75, 70.5, 48 and 39.75 DKFP. The Nets are going to score points in this one. If the Pelicans are going to have any chance, McCollum is going to need to pull everything out from his bag.

Other Options - LaMelo Ball ($9,900), Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000),

Value

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets ($5,800) – Donovan Mitchell has already been ruled out while Darius Garland ($8,000) has missed the last three games and is questionable for Friday. Those two are the usage hogs for Cleveland. If they are both out, then LeVert is going do what LeVert does, which is get buckets. Sure, there may be plenty of bricks ricocheting throughout the universe in the process, but plenty of fantasy goodies may be attached to them as well. LeVert has a 46 and 64.5 DKFP game on the ledger this season, so the upside is certainly there. The floor is low, though, so beware.

Other Options - Killian Hayes ($5,500), Alec Burks ($5,000), Josh Richardson ($3,800) if he plays, Romeo Langford ($3,100) if Richardson is out. Much of the value will be dependent upon injuries and rest.

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets ($12,000) – Giannis was middling from a fantasy perspective for much of the season. That’s relative, of course. Over the last four games, though, he’s been the Giannis that we’ve all come to know and love, putting up 72.3, 81, 81 and 84 DKFP. Now he gets to face a Hornets team that plays fast, is one of the poorest defensive teams in the league and has boosted the FPPM to power forwards by a league-leading 21.78% above league average. All the boxes are checked. Does that mean he’s going to smash for sure? Of course not, but the probabilities lean that way.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks ($10,700) – Whether LeBron is trying to will the Lakers to playoffs or chase Kareem’s scoring record, it doesn’t matter because he’s been balling out. He’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in nine of the last 11 games with three above 60 and a high of 76. He sat out the most recent game, so he should be well-rested for this one. The Hawks are sixth in offensive pace while the Lakers are second, so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($10,000), Kawhi Leonard ($8,200), Keldon Johnson ($6,800), Tobias Harris ($6,600), Bojan Bogdanovic ($6,300)

Value

Lamar Stevens, Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets ($3,000) – Stevens is gross for fantasy and averages only 0.64 DKFP per minute. He could enter the starting lineup and play 30 minutes in this, though, as Mitchell has already been ruled out and Garland is questionable. Stevens has four games above 20 DKFP with a high of 36.25.

Other Options - Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,900), Caris LeVert ($5,800), Naji Marshall ($5,000), Jalen Williams ($4,900), Jalen McDaniels ($4,800), Cedi Osman ($3,900), Josh Richardson ($3,800)

Center

Studs

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns ($8,900) – Adebayo showed flashes of his offensive potential during Summer League before his rookie season. Once in the NBA, though, it took time for the aggressiveness and skills to manifest. Well, now it looks like the Bam we all envisioned is here. Over the past three games, he’s put up 50.5, 52.8 and 61.3 DKFP while garnering a usage rate over 30%. Oh, he also does the the steals, blocks and rebounding things.

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets ($6,500) – Valanciunas has ceded playing time to Larry Nance Jr. this season, as Willie Green has enjoyed playing small ball. Nance is questionable for this one and Valanciunas should feast in this matchup, as the Nets are light in the tushy at the center position. Valanciunas averages 1.2 DKFP per minute and his 6-foot-11, 265-pound frame will be too much for Nic Claxton ($5,900), who is 6-foot-11 and only 211 pounds.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Thomas Bryant ($6,200), Brook Lopez ($6,000)

Value

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,600) – Wes Unseld Jr. decided to play big eight games ago with Gafford starting, and the results have been great from multiple perspectives. The Wizards have won seven of eight games and have had the second-best defensive rating over that span. For Gafford, he’s gone for 30.5, 31.5, 28 and 31 DKFP over the past four games. The Thunder have boosted the FPPM to centers by 5.71% above league average.

Other Options - Montrezl Harrell ($4,500), Jalen Duren ($4,900), Onyeka Okongwu ($5,700)

