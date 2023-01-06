Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 7

Saturday Night NBA DFS features the perfect slate size. It’s not too big or too small, and with a couple of screens we can watch them all. Let’s dig into some research and make some picks. Kick back and enjoy the four-game main slate that starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, $12,700 — Nothing lasts forever. The Mavericks had their seven-game win streak ended on Thursday. When the Boston Celtics come to town, that will happen. Doncic was terrible on Thursday (36.75 DKFP). He’ll look to get his team back on track with another championship contender in town. Before Boston, Doncic scored at least 57 DKFP in every game during the win streak. He scored over 80 DKFP four times on that streak and hit 110.75 DKFP on Dec. 27.

Value

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, $4,200 — Saturday night sitting. These slates have become notorious. By early afternoon every Saturday, each team announces their stars are sitting out. The picks in the article become obsolete. The stars are scrubbed and the scrubs are stars. Pat Bev and Dennis Schroder ($5,700) are the early favorites to emerge as key value options. Saturday is the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers. There is a low chance that LeBron James ($10,700) and Russell Westbrook ($7,600) play. Both Beverley and Schroder have consistently hit 6x over the last week.

Ty Jerome, Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic, $3,700 — Since Steph Curry’s injury, Jerome has returned 5x value in seven of the 10 games. Over that span, he’s averaging 20.7 DKFP in 23 minutes per game for an average return of 6x. Orlando plays at a slow pace, but they rank in the bottom 10 in the league in defense.

Forward

Studs

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, $9,300 — Revenge is a dish best served cold. The seventh pick in the 2017 draft was run out of Chicago. After a brief stop in Cleveland, Markkanen was handed the keys in Utah. This is the first time Markkanen has been allowed to be the star, and he’s shining — he’s an All-Star. On Thursday night, he scored 49 points at Houston. He has scored over 50 DKFP in five of the last eight games. He’s Utah’s main man, and he will get an opportunity to show the city of Chicago what they lost on Saturday night.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors, $8,100 — The Magic have lost four of the last five, but no one cares. The 2022 No. 1 pick overall hasn’t made the Magic any better, but he’s putting up impressive, meaningless stat lines. That matters in DFS. Banchero scored 47 DKFP on Wednesday and 48.25 DKFP on Thursday. Those performances weren’t on particularly effective shooting nights. His peripheral stats are not spectacular either. The rookie is getting to the line and doing just enough of everything to return 6x at his price. His peripheral stats and shooting should improve moving forward. His percentages may not increase on Saturday but his volume should in an up-tempo matchup with the Warriors.

Value

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $5,300 — His price might turn some people off. Too bad for them. His price has not changed in the last week, and it’s not too high — it’s too low. Huerter has returned values of 7.1x, 6.4x and 7.4x in three of the last four games. His shooting is the same as always, but he’s rebounding a little more and assisting a little bit more. If he has a hot night from behind the arc, 10x is not out of the question. If he has a normal night, then he should be fine in an up-tempo game with the speedy Lakers.

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $10,300 — This is a smash spot for Sabonis. These are two of the fastest teams in the NBA (LA is second and Sacramento is fifth in pace). The Lakers allow the third-most DKFP per game to opposing centers and they’re on the tail-end of a back-to-back. Sabonis has scored over 50 DKFP in 12 of the last 15 games with an average score of 54.3 DKFP.

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic, $5,500 — C JaMychal Green and C James Wiseman are out Saturday night. This means a guaranteed 26 to 30 minutes for Looney. With increased minutes in the last two games, Looney has scored 48.5 and 36.75 DKFP. In the last six games where Looney has received at least 26 minutes, he’s averaged 36 DKFP per contest.

Admiral Schofield, Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors, $3,300 — With C Bol Bol out, there is a possibility that Schofield could see a minutes increase. On Dec. 30, he got 27 minutes and he scored 18 DKFP. Over the last six games, he averaged 16.8 MPG, but he averaged 16 DKFP per game. The Warriors present a paced-up matchup and they are thin in the front court. Schofield doesn’t really need help in terms of pace and matchup. He just needs run. If he gets it, then he’ll easily return value.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.